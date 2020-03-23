Tom Hanks Says He and Rita Feeling Better After COVID-19 Diagnosis
It’s been nearly 2 weeks since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson stunned the world into accepting coronavirus is no joke by revealing they’d tested positive, but the good news is they’re finally feeling better … and Tom’s offering some encouragement.
Hanks says it has been 2 weeks since they first experienced symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, body aches, some chills for Rita — and they’ve gotten past them.
As we reported … the couple went into self-isolation right away, and Tom’s touting the process as the right way to beat the coronavirus, because it works.
He says … “You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”
Tom adds this is going to take a while and we are going to have to “give up some comforts” for the greater good, but if we do … “this, too, shall pass.”
Take awhile is right … on Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said we can expect the coronavirus quarantine to last up to 12 weeks.