Tom Hanks Says He Baffled Australian Doctor While Receiving Coronavirus Care





Tom Hanks is talking about his battle with coronavirus.

During an interview with The National Defense Radio Show, the 63-year-old actor said that he baffled an Australian doctor when he first started experiencing symptoms.

“She looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being, and she said, [sternly] ‘You have COVID-19,’” Tom said.

Tom said that explained to the doctor that after trying to do some simple exercises that usually takes him around 30 minutes, he would be “wiped” after about 10 minutes.

Tom and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come forward and reveal they were battling the virus. Despite both having it, they experienced different symptoms.

“Rita had a much tougher time than I did,” Tom shared. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I had some bad body aches and fatigue.”

Luckily, Tom and Rita have both recovered and are self-quarantining in Los Angeles.

