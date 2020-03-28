Tom Hanks shares first coronavirus health update since returning home from Australia with Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared an update with fans after both were diagnosed with COVID-19. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, now back home in Los Angeles, vowed to follow social distancing rules and “shelter in place” after both were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Hey, folks…we’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” the 63-year-old Oscar winner tweeted on Saturday. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes.”

“Rita and I so appreciate that,” he added. The actor and his wife, also 63, have spent the last two weeks battling COVID-19 in Australia, where Hanks was filming a Baz Luhrmann movie about Elvis Presley.

The pair announced their diagnoses in a March 11th Instagram post, describing symptoms as “slight fevers,” fatigue and body aches. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” wrote Hanks, who said they were being monitored and isolated.

Remarkably, the couple of more than 30 years stayed positive and entertained fans — in a follow-up Instagram post Hanks joked, “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” quoting his 1992 comedy film A League of Their Own.

Hanks also shared details about daily life, writing on Instagram, “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

He continued, “Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx.”

For her part, Wilson engaged with social media, crowd-sourcing songs for a ‘Quarantunes’ music playlist, which included “Unwell” by Matchbox Twenty and “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by The Police. And last week, the actress-and-singer went viral for rapping Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” The performance was so precise that Wilson earned a re-post from the rap group, which wrote, “She has skills!!”

On Sunday, Hanks shared that him and Wilson were on the mend and reinforced government orders to “shelter in place” (staying primarily at home unless in need of food or medical care), calling the practice “common sense.”

“…This too, shall pass. We can figure this out,” he tweeted.

On Friday, the star couple were photographed driving in Los Angeles with Hanks smiling at the wheel.

