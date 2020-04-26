Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley Shop For Groceries in London

Tom Hardy has his arms full of vegetables while picking up some things at the store in London on Saturday (April 25).

The 42-year-old actor, along with wife Charlotte Riley, picked up a few things from the market before heading back to their home, including asparagus and bananas.

Just recently, Tom volunteered to read bedtime stories to children through BBC’s CBeebies during the pandemic.

You can also check out the first trailer for his upcoming movie, Capone, in which he stars as the title mob king.