Tom Hardy Will Read Bedtime Stories For Children on BBC’s CBeebies

Tom Hardy is here to save the day and read up bedtime stories.

The 42-year-old actor has joined BBC Children’s channel, CBeebies, for a week of bedtime stories, that will run from April 27 through May 1, Variety first reported.

It’s reported that Tom will be reading “Hug Me” by Simone Ciraolo; “Under the Same Sky” by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnson; “There’s a Tiger in the Garden” by Lizzy Stewart; “Don’t Worry, Little Crab” by Chris Haughton; and “The Problem With Problems” by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

The episodes were filmed in Tom‘s garden, where he’ll be joined by his dog Blue, and followed all the social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bedtime Stories” airs each weekday at 6:50 p.m. local time on CBeebies, and is available on the BBC iPlayer.

