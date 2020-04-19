Tom Jones recalls childhood battle with tuberculosis during One World: Together At Home broadcast

Tom Jones is urging fans to ‘stick with’ lockdown measures and to ‘stay home’ to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The music legend, 79, made a virtual appearance on Sunday night’s broadcast of One World: Together At Home where he sang an acoustic rendition of The Glory Of Love.

Before his performance, Tom recalled his childhood battle with tuberculosis that saw him isolate in his family home in Pontypridd, Wales for two years, as he showed his appreciation for the NHS.

Doing his bit: Tom Jones was seen recalling his battle with tuberculosis when he was young, as he urged fans to continue isolating during the coronavirus pandemic to protect NHS staff

He began: ‘Hi everybody, I’ve lived a long time. I’ve seen a lot of things and I’ve experienced a lot of things, like this house for instance… where I was born and brought up.

‘I was isolated there for two years with tuberculosis and I thought that was bad, then. But the national health service helped me then like they’re helping all of us right now.’

Insisting that those watching do all they can to help support the NHS, Tom continued: ‘So I would like to say a massive thank you for what they did then and for what they’re doing right now for everybody else.

‘And we have to do our best to stay home, to help the NHS we have to stay home. Stick with it. Stay together, and we’ll survive.’

That’s my house: The singer, 79, pointed out his family home in Wales as he recalled isolating there for two years during his childhood battle with tuberculosis

Stay at home: Tom urged viewers to ‘stick with’ lockdown restrictions and to stay at home to help support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis

He was among a number of stars performing during Sunday night’s BBC broadcast, with Little Mix kicking off the show with a performance of their hit Touch and Rag’n’Bone Man and Jess Glynne also performing.

Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman and Clara Amfo hosted proceedings, while celebrity guests stopped by to surprise NHS workers.

Rupert Grint and his Harry Potter co-star Miriam Margolyes surprised one NHS midwife, based in Birmingham, via video call, as it was revealed she’s been forced to self-isolate away from her family while continuing to work in hospital.

Giving it his all: Tom sang an acoustic rendition of Steve Goodman’s The Glory Of Love

Dermot also helped one couple recreate their big day, as they were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus crisis.

He pulled a few strings to get Nadiya Hussain to bake the couple a wedding cake, Richard E Grant to deliver a best man’s speech and Skip Marley to sing his grandad Bob Marley’s hit I Wanna Love You for the couple’s first dance.

The show also included highlights from One World: Together At Home’s US broadcast that saw Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Sir Elton John and The Rolling Stones perform.