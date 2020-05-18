Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Tease A ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion Moment That’ll ‘Really Shock People’

Jaws will hit the floor during the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion special, according to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who both say the cast’s first virtual reunion is their best one yet.

We hate to admit it, but after watching eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules, we believe it’s hard for the cast to shock us anymore. But according to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who recently filmed the show’s first virtual reunion, our mindset’s about to change. The duo, who finally made their marriage legal earlier this season, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on May 15 and told us that the show’s forthcoming reunion “exceeded all” of their expectations.

“The virtual filming exceeded all of my expectations, actually,” Katie revealed. “I didn’t know how that was going to go, because, you know, even just being on a [virtual] call now, we’re experiencing the difficulties that come with it. But our producers and everyone [on the tech team] figured out just a really amazing, crazy, setup and everything that [helped it go well]. I think it’s going to look really great and then on top of that, we, I think, killed it. I think we shot a really really really good reunion,” including what many fans have come to expect from a Vanderpump Rules reunion — “a lot of tears, a lot of heart, a lot of arguing, [and] a lot of stubbornness.”

But even though it sounds like much of the same, Tom assured us that this reunion will feel “fresh” with a lot of “new stuff.” He explained, “[It’ll have] the same intensity and awkwardness, [but] there’s like… there’s one moment I think that will really, really shock people. I can’t even allude to it at all because it would probably give it away. [But] there’s a — there was a shocker. There was a bombshell. I think people are going to be really, really pleased and impressed with and it was like, it went off without a hitch.”

Katie and Tom wouldn’t divulge much more than that, but if we had to venture a guess on that “shocker”, we’d like to think it might be some exciting baby news. But we suppose we’ll just have to watch to find out.

As for who fans should expect to be named the reunion MVP, Katie said, “Maybe the [person who should be named] brightest newcomer would be, Dayna [Kathan]. Dayna shined pretty bright. I was [also] really captivated by Scheana [Shay].” Tom added, “Yeah. I thought, everybody had a lot of really good…. I found that like, Ariana [Madix] was had a lot of like, really

good….,” but before he could go on any further, Katie said, “Yeah, sure. Yeah, she was eloquent, [and] articulated herself a lot more. At the reunions I’m pretty quiet, but I had so much to say that never really came out. Don’t ask me what it was because it’s gone now. I don’t hold on to that type of stuff.”

The season finale of Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday, May 19, at 9pm on Bravo. At this time, Bravo has not yet revealed when the reunion will air.