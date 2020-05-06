Tony Awards 2020 Might Be Cancelled Completely

The 2020 Tony Awards were postponed from their scheduled June 7 date to a unannounced later date, however, it’s looking like that may not happen.

Variety is reporting that talks about rescheduling have completely halted at this point.

Part of the issue is with how voting works for the Tonys. It requires voters to get out and see live Broadway shows, which as of right now, is impossible after the 31 Broadway shows shuttered their doors on March 12 and have not yet reopened due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the show could be held live online, however, with Broadway shows still closed, there will be limited future ticket sales for these productions as they remain in limbo.

Some of the popular shows this season included Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, Slave Play and The Inheritance.

Options that have been thrown out include combining two Tonys in one in 2021, or, hosting a big celebration at the end of 2020 celebrating Broadway in general.