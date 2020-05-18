Tony Jones threatens to ‘walk off set’ if his rejected Bec Judd kiss is EVER shown again

Channel Nine sports reporter Tony Jones is still haunted by the time he tried to kiss Rebecca Judd on live TV in 2016.

Speaking to 3AW‘s Neil Mitchell on Monday about the cringeworthy moment, Tony vowed to ‘walk off set’ if the network ever tried to broadcast the footage again.

The 58-year-old has been mocked for years over the awkward incident, as programs such as The Sunday Footy Show broadcast it whenever he’s on the panel.

‘I do not want to see it’: Channel Nine’s Tony Jones (L) has revealed he will ‘walk off set’ if the network ever airs the moment Bec Judd (R) rejected his kiss on the cheek in 2016 again

Tony said on Monday: ‘Neil, can I put this on the public record, your show is the most listened to radio show in Melbourne right, but I will say, if I see that played one more time at Channel 9 I will walk off the set. I do not want to see that kiss again.’

He discussed the infamous moment after a listener called in and brought it up.

Radio host Neil then challenged Nine News presenter Peter Hitchener to air the clip one more time, to see if Tony will actually ‘walk off set’ as promised.

Viral: The viral moment happened on Nine News Melbourne in August 2016. As Tony attempted to give Bec a kiss on the cheek, she instinctively pulled away and laughed

‘Please find a reason to play it tonight and see if he walks off,’ said Neil.

The incident with Bec happened on Nine News Melbourne in August 2016, as Tony attempted to give her a peck on the cheek before she went on maternity leave.

‘Good luck, Bec!’ gushed Tony, before leaning in to kiss her cheek.

Bec instinctively pulled away and yelped, before breaking into fits of giggles.

Not a laughing matter! The 58-year-old has been mocked for years over the awkward incident, as programs such as The Sunday Footy Show broadcast it whenever he’s on the panel

Realising he had been rejected on camera, Tony crossed his arms and said, ‘OK, good, this is going well’, as his face turned red.

In March, Tony revealed the ‘real story’ behind the incident, claiming he was meant to present her with flowers on the show, but nobody bought any in time.

‘Our news director, Hugh Nailon, here at Channel 9 at Melbourne. He didn’t organise the flowers. I was supposed to present Bec flowers,’ he recently said.