Tony Scannell dead: The Bill star passes away aged 74

Tony Scannell has died aged 74.

The Irish actor found fame as DS Ted Roach on The Bill, playing him for nine years until 1993.

Scannell – who is survived by his partner Agnes Lillis and three adult children – was also known for his roles in Flash Gordon, Evil Never Dies and Waking The Dead.

The cause of death has not yet been announced, but his passing was confirmed by a friend, who posted a Facebook tribute to the actor.

It read: ‘Damn, damn, damn! I’ve just learned from Mark Wingett of the passing of a wonderful actor and dear colleague of his.

‘Tony Scannell played a DS Ted Roach on The Bill for Nine years from 84-93. Any Episode that had him in it would have me fixated on the TV…

‘I had a very bad case of a young girl crush on Ted/Tony. He was a bit of alright in my books. (despite the fact he was literally three months younger than my Dad!)

‘When Tony retired Ted in 1993 I was gutted! I developed a unreasoning dislike of the new DS John Bolton (Russell Boulter) and ground my teeth every time the ‘holier than thou’ Inspect Andrew Monroe (Colin Tarrant) who caused Ted to quit, came on the screen. I

‘It took me more years than I care to admit (And meeting Russell, Mark and Hew Higginson) to rid myself of those daft feelings.

‘Ted was such a dynamic character, and although I never did get to meet him, I’m sure Tony was just as amazing… and his memory will be cherished by his loved ones and friends all.

‘Vale Mr Scannell! And thank you!’

Scannell was born in Cork in 1945, and his father Tom was a professional goalkeeper who played for the Republic of Ireland.

Prior to acting, Tony served for five years on guard duty in the RAF.

Scannell made his debut on The Bill in 1984, in an episode called A Friend in Need, and was only signed on for two only episodes.

However, producers decided to keep him on, and he ended up as regular fixture on the show until 1993, returning for two episodes in 2000.

Speaking about his rise to fame previously, Scannell said: ‘I thought I’d have to give up acting, as I never had much work, and my brother’s father-in-law hired me as a salvage diver where I raised sunken boats.

‘But I landed a role in Flash Gordon (1980), where I was an officer to the great Max von Sydow who played Emperor Ming. Just standing next to him scared the pants off me.

‘Then I got an audition for The Bill and played Ted. He looked after himself, old people and the very young; the rest had better beware – that’s how I played him.’