Too Hot To Handle: Haley Cureton has ‘literally no idea where Australia is’
Too Hot to Handle star Haley Cureton, 20, stuns viewers by saying she has ‘literally no idea where Australia is’ – despite being a geography student
The contestants on Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle aren’t exactly known for their intellectual gifts.
But viewers were left baffled this week by 20-year-old university student Haley Cureton’s jaw-dropping lack of general knowledge.
Despite being a geography major at the University of Northern Florida, Haley said she ‘has literally no idea where Australia is’.
Baffling: Too Hot to Handle star Haley Cureton, 20, stunned viewers this week by saying she ‘has literally no idea where Australia is’ – despite being a geography student
Haley made the bizarre admission during the first episode of the season.
‘I like the international vibe. Harry’s from Australia and I literally have no idea where that is!’ she said, referring to her co-star Harry Jowsey, who was born in Queensland.
‘Kelz [Dyke, from London] has a beautiful accent, but I can’t really understand him. Honestly, everyone’s accent that isn’t American sounds the same. It’s all blending together for me.’
Bizarre: Many viewers pointed out that the Haley was supposed to be a geography major, but she has since deleted this qualification from her Instagram bio
‘All blending together’: The 20-year-old American admitted that her Australian, English and Canadian co-stars ‘all the sound the same’ to her
Her remarks prompted ridicule across social media.
Many viewers pointed out that the Haley was supposed to be a geography major, but she has since deleted this qualification from her Instagram bio.
‘So Haley is a geography major but had no idea where Australia is… sure! She was definitely trying to lean into that dumb blonde stereotype,’ one fan tweeted.
Another asked: ‘Did Haley say she has no idea where Australia is? Babes. Really?’
‘Dumb blonde stereotype’: Haley’s remarks prompted ridicule across social media
‘Love Island with a twist’: Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle began streaming on April 17, and follows a group of young singles from around the world as they live together in a Mexican villa
Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle began streaming on April 17, and follows a group of young singles from around the world as they live together in a Mexican villa.
The contestants have the chance to win $100,000, but they lose money if they give in to temptation by kissing or engaging in sexual activity.
The show has been described as ‘Love Island with a twist’.
Queensland-born Harry, who previously won $100,000 on New Zealand dating show Heartbreak Island in 2018, is representing Australia in the competition.
Good luck with that! The contestants have the chance to win $100,000, but they lose money if they give in to temptation by kissing or engaging in sexual activity
Doing it for Down Under: Queensland-born Harry, who previously won $100,000 on New Zealand dating show Heartbreak Island in 2018, is representing Australia in the competition