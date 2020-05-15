Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey jokes his girlfriend Francesca Farago ‘better lock him down’

He proposed to his girlfriend Francesca Farago with a ring pop during the recent reunion special of Too Hot To Handle.

And Australian-born hunk Harry Jowsey, 23, has revealed that the couple are already discussing plans to wed.

Speaking on the podcast Is It Just Me, Harry said the pair are keen to move forward in their relationship despite being apart since February due to COVID-19.

‘Yeah, we’re talking about getting married,’ the 23-year-old said from self-isolation in Los Angeles, while Francesca, 26, is in Vancouver.

‘She better lock this stallion down before it takes [off],’ he laughed.

Harry met the Canadian model on the steamy Netflix reality show, which was filmed last year.

In the show’s recently aired reunion episode with the cast, he proposed to her via a Zoom call.

He presented her with a blue Ring Pop and told her: ‘You’ve absolutely changed my life. I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend forever with you. Do you wanna do this thing? Do you wanna get married?’

After a sustained pause, Francesca finally replied, ‘Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes. Of course.’

It comes after Harry told The Daily Telegraph he believed he was ‘ready’ to settle down with Francesca.

‘When you know, you know it is the right person and I don’t really see myself being with anyone else,’ he said.

Despite the romantic gesture and saying ‘yes’ to Harry, Francesca recently admitted to Variety magazine that she said they are not engaged and still expects a proposal in person.

‘I think it definitely just needs to be done in-person, like a proper proposal. So, as of right now, no, we’re not engaged, for everyone who’s been asking,’ she said.

She continued: ‘I mean, we kind of are, but I don’t know because how do you really decide that via Zoom call? It’s hard to say. But we talked about it.

Francesca explained that she joked with him about having getting the Ring Pop as an engagement ring instead of a real diamond, but was not ‘prepared’ for the proposal in the reunion.

‘It was funny, it was cute, I was definitely not prepared for it. It was a cute gesture,’ she told the publication.

