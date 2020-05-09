The automobile sector is growing quickly in India. It is likewise accepting foreign investments because of development in this part. India is the main auto exporter. Its auto business is encountering development consistently.

There are numerous enormous automobile companies, for example, Bugatti Automobile: one of the fastest car manufacturers in the world, Koenigsegg Automotive, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen, Daimler AG, etc. Yet, today we will discuss the top 10 automobile companies in India. Some of them are administering the market since its origin, for example, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors Ltd, Honda Cars India Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra, and so on. Presently every company is propelling new models to stay up with the changing needs of clients.

List of Top 10 Automobile Companies in India

The following is the list of Top 10 Automobile manufacturing Companies in India.

10. Hindustan Motors

Hindustan Motors is another top private automotive (car) company in India, founded by B.M. Birla in 1942; 78 years ago. It was previously the nation’s biggest vehicle producer before Maruti Udyog overwhelmed it, headquartered in Kolkata, India and earned a revenue of ₹7.79 billion in 2011. Its mainstream model ‘Minister’ has been broadly utilized as government limousine just as a taxi in India.

This company is famous for manufacturing Automobiles and Automotive parts. Some of the famous models produced by Hindustan Motors are as follows: Hindustan Contessa, Hindustan Ambassador, Baby Hindustan, Hindustan 10, Hindustan 14, Hindustan Trekka, Hindustan Veer, etc.

9. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited (TKM)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited is another top Indian auto company founded on 6 October 1997 with the large Number of employees as 7,000, headquartered at Bidadi.

The Japanese auto monster Toyota Motor Corporation collaborated with Kirloskar Group, TKM has various famous vehicle models as follows: Innova, Corolla, Fortuner, Camry, Land Cruiser Prado.

TKM sold 7,657 units in December 2009 and 142,500 units in 2016.

8. Honda Cars India Limited

Honda Siel Cars India Limited, a joint endeavor between the Japanese auto goliath Honda Motor Company Limited and the Indian company Siel Limited, began its activity in December 1995; 25 years ago.

In September 2009, HSCI sold 5,794 units, contrasting with 3,104 units in September 2008 (with a development pace of 86.7%) and 189,062 units in 2014-2015 with an average revenue of 16,870 crore in 2015-2016.

Some of the famous car models launched by this automobile company are as follows: Honda City, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Honda Jazz, Honda CR-V, Honda Amaze, Honda BR-V, etc.

7. Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto is the second biggest bike maker in India with average revenue of Rs 30,598 Cr, Market Cap of Rs 84,763 Cr, Promoter holding of 53.52 %, and Market share of 18.7%. It is additionally the fourth biggest two and three-wheeler creator on the planet with a large number of Employees as 8,064. In September 2009, Bajaj Auto sold 249,795 bikes, compared to 218,494 units in September 2008 (with a development rate of 14.3%).

During September 2009, it additionally enlisted a development of 12.4% in the residential bike deals and 19.9% in bike send out.

Some of the new products of Bajaj Auto Limited are as follows: Bajaj 150 Scooters, Bajaj Chetak, Bajaj IntraCity, Bajaj KTM, Kawasaki Bajaj 4S Champion, Bajaj Platina, etc.

6. Hero MotoCorp Limited

Hero MotoCorp Limited is another best automobile company in India with average revenue of Rs 32,871 Cr, Market Cap of Rs 57,180 Cr, Promoter holding of 34.63 %, and Market share of 36.0%.

In 2010, when the Honda opted out of the joint venture, the Hero Group purchased the assets held by the Honda. In this manner, in August 2011 the company was renamed Hero MotoCorp with another corporate personality. In 2012, it also received the prestigious award of ‘Best Value for Money Bike Maker’ award.

Saint Honda Motors Limited, the joint endeavor between Hero Group and Honda, was the greatest bike producer on the planet with a large number of employees as 8,551. It shook the Indian bike showcase with its well-known model Hero Honda Splendor, which turned into the biggest selling bike on the planet. It reliably sold more than 1 million units of Splendors consistently.

In 2008-09, Hero Honda sold about 3.28 million bikes and enrolled a net benefit of ‘ 1281.7 crores. It sold 4,01,290 units of the bike in September 2009, contrasting with 3,85,262 in September 2008. It previously sold 11,83,235 bikes in Q2 of FY10 with an improvement of 21,7% compared to the first year.

5. General Motors India Private Limited (GM India)

General Motors India Private Limited is another leading player in the Indian automotive industry founded in 1995, headquartered in Halol, Gujarat with a large number of employees as 4,000.

There was a collaboration between General Motors and SAIC: 93% of share held by General motors and 7% held by SAIC.

An entirely claimed auxiliary of the auto monster General Motors, GM India saw the development of a Y-o-Y deal of 49% in September 2009 with an offer of 7,654 units, contrasting with 5,154 units in September 2008.

4. Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M)

Mahindra &Mahindra Limited is another auto-goliath in India with average revenue of Rs 53,017 Cr, Market Cap of Rs 70,725 Cr, Promoter holding of 18.90 % and Market share as follows: CV: 25.3%, Passenger Vehicles: 7.4%, Tractor: 40.2%, UV: 25%, LCV: 44.5%.

A piece of the Mahindra Group, M&M is the biggest SUV producer in the nation with a large number of employees as 42,875. In September 2009, M&M enlisted a residential offer of record 26,921 units, contrasting with 22,729 units in September 2008 (with an expansion of 18.4%).

Then again, it sold 15,296 units of UV in a similar period contrasting with 10,641 units in September 2008 (with a challenging development of 43.7%).

3. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL)

Hyundai Motor India Limited, established in 1998 and an auxiliary of Korean auto goliath Hyundai Motor Company, is the second biggest vehicle producer in India. It is likewise the nation’s biggest traveller vehicle exporter. Hyundai Motor came extremely near the hearts of the Indian auto sweethearts through its leader model Santro.

After the downturn, Hyundai Motor saw a development pace of 25% in the residential market. During September 2009, HMIL sold 53,804 units, contrasting with 46,218 units during September 2008. In the local market, it sold 27,803 units in September 2009, contrasting with 22,311 during September 2008.

The abroad deals during a similar period likewise grew up 9% as it sold 26,001 units in September 2009, contrasting with 23,907 units during that month in the earlier year.

2. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)

Maruti Suzuki India is an undisputed pioneer in the Indian automobile industry with average revenue of Rs 83,281 Cr, Market Cap of Rs 199,130 Cr, and Promoter holding of 56.21 %. Begun its excursion in February 1981 as Maruti Udyog Limited, the company made history in the Indian automobile showcase with its immensely well-known four-wheeler model Maruti 800. The company turned into the principal Indian automobile company to fabricate one million vehicles in 1994 with a large number of employees as 33,180.

Maruti’s normal income for the year finishing 2010-11 is US$7.13 billion. Maruti sold 83,306 car units in September 2009, compared to 71,000 units during the same period last year (with a development rate of 17.3%). It additionally traded 11,712 units during September 2009, contrasting with 6,318 units around the same time in the earlier year (with a development pace of 85.4%).

1. Tata Motors

Tata Motors is the number one biggest automobile company in Asia and 17th largest automobile manufacturing company in the world with average revenue of Rs 296,917 Cr, Market Cap of Rs 41,562 Cr, Promoter holding of 38.37 % and Market share as follows: Passenger Vehicles: 6.3% and Commercial Vehicle: 45.1%. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India with Annual revenue for 2010-11 of $ 27,629 million.

It additionally involves the main situation in business vehicle fragment. Tata Motors appreciates 31.2% of the piece of the overall industry in the multi-utility vehicles, which in extravagance vehicle portion, has a 6.4% piece of the pie. The vast majority of the Tata Motors’ vehicles are sold dominatingly in India and more than 4 million vehicles have been delivered locally inside India with a large number of employees as 82,797.

Tata Motors sold 52,531 motor units in September 2009, compared with 49,647 units in September 2008 (a 6% improvement). In the household showcase, Tata Motors sold 49,650 units during a similar period, contrasting with 45,234 units in September 2008.

Some of the products manufactured by Tata Motors are as follows: Passenger vehicles, Coaches, Buses, Trucks, Commercial vehicles, Cars, etc.

Conclusion

There are many best automobile companies in India i.e. Ashok Leyland Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd.; ranked according to different factors i.e. Revenue, Sales, etc.

But, the above list is ranked based on the sales of the company. Based on Total sales Tata Motors is the largest automobile company in India and 17th largest automobile company in the world with the market share as follows: Passenger Vehicles: 6.3% and Commercial Vehicle: 45.1%.

