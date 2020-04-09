Top 10 Must-Watch TV Shows Released In 2020

Elephant in the room aside, there’s a lot of time to watch TV now. Whether that’s a blessing or a curse is up to you, but regardless, there really is some top notch viewing to be had over the coming year. Here’s a choice selection of what to look forward to and where to watch it.

Tales From The Loop

Available Now (Amazon Prime)

Surreal present aside, it really does seem like 2020 is the year of fantastic sci-fi. Whilst the superhero genre has remained unrelenting over previous years, expect a lot of this type of thing in the year ahead. This type of thing being Tales From The Loop, a sci-fi drama series based on the cult art book by Simon Stalenhag.

Inspired by Stalenhag’s dramatic paintings, the series explores the mind-bending adventures of people living below The Loop: a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.

Truth Seekers

TBA* (Amazon Prime)

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg don’t do creative projects by halves, you should know that by now. The stars of the Cornetto Trilogy are known for their ridiculous comedies and a new supernatural comedy horror series promises all of the laughs and frights of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz combined.

With a stellar cast including Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, Kate Nash and Julian Barratt, the show promises to be a return to form for the former Spaced duo.

Lovecraft Country

TBA* (Sky Atlantic)

Based on the Matt Ruff novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country is drama horror series set to premiere on HBO later in the year. The story follows Atticus Black as he embarks on a road trip with his friend and uncle across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. Along the way he must overcome not only the terrors of racism but the supernatural beasts that lurk in the mystical pages of a HP Lovecraft paperback.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

August (Disney+)

Disney+ is well and truly here (the US has had it for months now) so expect all of your favourite franchises to be energetically spun off into their respective cash cow series. Are we complaining? No we are not. Inject it into our veins.

First up this year from the Marvel universe is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows the two as they battle evil across the world.

The Third Day

May 11 (Sky Atlantic)

Divided into two parts, this HBO and Sky co-production sees two characters visiting a remote British island in different seasons, one (Jude Law) discovers a group of inhabitants preserving their way of life at all costs whilst another (Naomie Harris) comes seeking answers – but instead causes a battle for the island’s fate. Emma Watson and Paddy Considine also star in what’s tipped to be a truly immersive drama with impressive lead performances.

Jupiter’s Legacy

TBA* (Netflix)

We told you superheroes and comic books still reign supreme. Jupiter’s Legacy is the latest graphic novel to get the web series treatment, this time courtesy of Netflix.

The series brings to life the comic book collection by Mark Millar and Frank Quietly, following the story of the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. They’re now the revered old guard whilst their children struggle with the price of fame.

The Mandalorian – Season 1 & 2

Available Now / October 2020 (Disney+)

Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda. You’ve seen the memes, you shouldn’t have seen the series until its March UK release (unless you were cheating), and now it’s available to stream on Disney+ with a new episode available every week.

Set five years after the events of The Return of the Jedi, the story follows a bounty hunter and his exploits beyond the reaches of the New Republic. The second series drops stateside this year (expected October), so we may even see it on UK screens by year end.

The Boys – Season 2

Summer (Amazon Prime)

The adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s cult comic book became an instant hit when it was released last year and the second season is one of the most highly anticipated TV shows of 2020. The story follows a group of vigilantes, Led by Billy Butcher (played by the superb Karl Urban), who fight back against The Seven: a group of corporate-owned superheroes who abuse their abilities. Expect more carnage in season two.

Killing Eve – Series 3

26 April (BBC)

Everyone’s favourite assassin thriller is back with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer returning for series three of the highly popular drama. Whilst series two ended with a bang, literally, series three returns with a number of key questions still to be answered, most notably: is Eve still alive? With series four already confirmed and in the works, expect the saga to continue as the two main characters set course for another climatic collision.

Normal People

29 April (BBC)

Another long-awaited series set to hit the beeb in April, Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel tells the romantic love story of two Irish teenagers trying to navigate an awkward and tangled set of circumstances. The story is set in the same college Rooney attended and the series is set to be a smart and funny coming-of-age tale. Rooney herself is executive producer on the series, having written six of the 12 episodes.