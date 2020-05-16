Top 11 Bollywood Actresses Who Won The Crown Of Miss INDIA And Miss World Awards!

Acting might have nothing to do with looks, but, rarely does it happen that we get actors and actresses who aren’t a feast for eyes. Throughout the years, beauty pageants have given us so many talented actresses in Bollywood. While some tasted success and stardom, some failed to strike a chord. Let us have a look at some of our Bollywood beauties who have actually been winners of beauty pageants!

Zeenat Aman

Yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman was the second runner up in Miss India 1970 contest and went on to win the Miss Asia Pacific International the same year. Her film career began opposite Dev Anand in the 1970 film, ‘The Evil Within,’ which didn’t performed well at the box office. She is known for her bold looks and was applauded for the ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ number in the 1971 ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She is till date considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, and she proved that true by winning the Miss World crown in 1994. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film ‘Iruvar’ and had her first Hindi film release in ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’ that same year. Post that Aishwarya not only made her mark in Bollywood but also was one of the first actresses to venture into Hollywood.

Sushmita Sen

The Bengali beauty won the Femina Miss India crown in 1994. She started her career with the Hindi film ‘Dastak’ in 1996.

Neha Dhupia

Crowned as the Femina Miss India Universe 2002, Neha Dhupia is featured in ‘Qayamat’ and ‘Julie’. The actress, however, was not very much welcomed by the audience. She worked in a theatrical play called Graffiti before her modeling career took off.

Dia Mirza







She was also a second runner up at Femina Miss India 2000 and the first Indian contestant to win the title of Miss Asia Pacific 2000 in 29 years. Dia made her cinematic debut in 2001 with ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ opposite R. Madhavan.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She is an example of beauty and brains. The actress started as Miss World 2000, and the world knows the rest! She make her acting debut with the Tamil film, ‘Thamizhan’ (2002) and then went on to make her Bollywood debut with ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ (2003). She is a successful actress, both national and international, a model and has also tried her luck in singing.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta was not just crowned once, but twice! This stunning beauty won Miss Intercontinental 1997 and Miss Universe 2000 and made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the romantic drama film ‘Andaaz’.

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree was crowned as the Miss India Universe 2004 when she was just 20 years old. The actress made her debut in the Tamil movie, ‘Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai’ and her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Chocolate.’ She rose to fame with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ after starring opposite to Emraan Hashmi.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla was crowned as the Miss India 1984 by the veteran actress Rekha and after that, there was no looking back for this beautiful woman! She even represented India at the Miss Universe contest which was organized the same year in Miami, Florida. Even though she couldn’t make it to the top 10, Juhi won the title for Best Costume.

Meenakshi Sheshadri

She won the Miss India contest at the age of 17 in the year 1981 and was known for phenomenal acting in ‘Damini’, ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Ghatak’. She has also worked in a few Tamil and Telugu movies as well. She quit the industry very early and got married.

Namrata Shirodkar

Winner of the Miss India 1993, she soared to fame with her film Vastav. However, she quit Bollywood after tying the knot with South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. She made her debut with a small role in super-hit film ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’.

Whether or not you win a beauty pageant or not, Bollywood is eventually a platform where skill, talent, and destiny play a huge role!

Source