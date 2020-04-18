Top 20 Suspense Thriller Bollywood Movies Will Give Chills To Your Spine

Who doesn’t enjoy a tadka of suspense in their life?

There’s nothing more exciting to watch than a brilliantly crafted thriller movie. The unpredictable twists in the story and the suspense that drags to the last scene, keep you glued to the screen. And if you’re feeling like indulging in one such movie, we’ve got you covered.

We picked out some of the best thriller Bollywood movies that you can binge on.

1- Kahaani (2012)

Kahaani recounts the tale of a pregnant woman who sets out to locate her missing husband in the city of Kolkata.

It is a simple yet aesthetically powerful movie with some great acting by lead actors, especially Vidya Balan. One of the best crime mysteries to ever have graced the silver screen.

2- Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Manorama Six Feet Under is an interesting tale of lies, deceit and murder. Starring Abhay Deol, the story revolves around an amateur detective who finds himself in the middle of a complicated murder mystery.

3- Samay (2003)

The story saw ACP Malvika Chauhan (Sushmita Sen) dealing with a serial killer. All she has at her disposal is a vague clue that the murderer is going to commit another crime at a particular time.

4- Special 26 (2013)

A group of con artists rob well-known businessmen and politicians by posing as officers of the CBI or income tax officials. The gang stages fake raids during which they steal great amounts of money from their targets.

5- Talaash (2012)







A suspense-filled thriller, the story revolves around a police officer who is engaged in solving the death of a well-known actor while dealing with the death of his own son and what he finds out is quite unexpected! And that mind-boggling climax, we didn’t see it coming! Did you?

With Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role, Talaash won’t disappoint you. The stellar performance of Kareena Kapoor is yet another reason to watch this movie.

6- Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

A loner and introvert, Karthik (Farhan Akhtar) get’s a phone call from a mystery man whose voice resembles his own. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone.

7- Drishyam (2015)

Find out how Vijay will go out of his way to protect his family after the police leave no stone unturned in trying to confirm their suspicion for an unexpected crime. This one will keep on the edge of your seat!

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s stellar performances will keep you glued to your seat till the end. The film also stars Shriya Saran as Ajay Devgn’s wife.

8- Kaun (1999)

This is a story of a girl alone in the house while a serial killer is on the loose. A strange man seeks shelter during very heavy rain and storm. What goes down from there is a twisted tail of plot turns and shocks that is quite unpredictable to many. Watch it to find out if you can predict the climax.

9- Gupt (1997)

A tale of love, passion and revenge. This film narrates the story of a young man who is wrongly accused of murder of his step father. But if he hasn’t committed the crime, then who has? One of the most successful thrillers of the 90s.

10- A Wednesday! (2008)

A retiring police officer recalls the most astounding day of his career. About a case that was never filed but continues to haunt him in his memories – the case of a man and a Wednesday.

When you put two great actors like Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah together, this is what you get. The movie is every bit worth-watching and has acquired a cult status.

11- NH10 (2015)

A couple’s road trip goes awry when they witness an honour killing committed by a powerful gangster. However, the latter soon starts pursuing the couple to eliminate them. But the woman, stacked against all odds, manages to not just stick it out but indeed give it back.

12- Ugly (2013)

Dark, intense and mind-boggling, Ugly is one of those crime thrillers that will haunt you for days. The story revolves around the investigation of the kidnapping of a 10 year old girl. As the story unfolds, the real emotions of the characters involved in the case is revealed.

Bollywood seldom presents you with hardcore suspense thrillers and Ugly is one of them. #MustWatch

13- Khiladi (1992)

A practical joke involving extortion among four college friends turns deadly when one of them is mysteriously murdered. This suspense thriller film should definitely be on your list.

14- Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

An edge of the seat thriller with a great script is what is Johny Gaddar. It is the story of five men who get involved in a drug deal set up by a corrupt police officer.

But the plan goes awry when Vikram, the youngest member, decides to discreetly steal the money.

15- Gumnaam (1965)

High on suspense and thriller, Gumnaam is definitely worth a watch. eight people stranded on an island, a butler ready to serve them but then they start dying one after another. And the killer must be one of them!

16- Mahal (1949)

Ashok Kumar visits an old palatial building to claim his inheritance but soon encounters a mysterious woman Madhubala who seems to be the ghost from a portrait.

The movie is a trend-setting thriller that changed the fate of Bollywood suspense movies forever!

17- Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986)

Twelve jury members debate fiercely over a murder trial. Only one juror is convinced that the convict is not guilty of the crime and he tries to convince the rest that the boy is innocent.

The movie comprises one of the most compelling, gripping and praiseworthy performances among Hindi films.

18- Sangharsh (1999)

A rookie CBI officer must enlist the help of an incarcerated criminal in order to catch a serial child killer, who has recently escaped police custody.

Sangharsh stars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana in the lead role. The phenomenal acting by Ashutosh Rana makes the movie even more gripping.

19- Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Imprisoned for underworld crimes she didn’t commit, a vengeful woman breaks free and goes scorched earth on the smooth-talking suitor who framed her.

The amazing storyline, the solid acting and the gruesome climax is what makes it one of the best in the list.

20- Bluffmaster! (2005)

When Roy’s girlfriend learns that he is a fraudster, he is forced to reassess his choices. Soon, he is diagnosed with a fatal illness and decides to help his foolish apprentice.

Bluffmaster! promises an exhilarating roller coaster ride full of laughs, excitement and emotions that are quite unprecedented.

