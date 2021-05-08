Top Broadway & Movie Songs Instrumental Solos: Trumpet Solos, Book & Online Audio/Software/PDF (Pop Instrumental Solos Series)



Price: points - Details)

The accompanying online media includes both play-along and demo audio tracks that feature fully orchestrated accompaniments recorded by world-class, professional musicians in a live studio setting. Also included are PDF files with specially designed piano accompaniments that can be played by a teacher or intermediate piano student.

The included TNT 2 software features the ability to change the speed of the recordings without changing the pitch—slow the tempo down for practice, or speed it up to performance tempo.

Titles: Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz) * Shallow (A Star Is Born) * Always Remember Us This Way (A Star Is Born) * Look What I Found (A Star Is Born) * I’ll Never Love Again (A Star Is Born) * Another Day of Sun (La La Land) * City of Stars (La La Land) * You’ll Be Back (Hamilton) * Wonderful Life (Smallfoot) * Danger Zone (Top Gun) * Eye of the Tiger (Rocky III) * Mamma Mia! (Mamma Mia!) * Suddenly, Seymour (Little Shop of Horrors).