Top Christian Hits Instrumental Solos: Alto Sax, Book & Online Audio/Software/PDF (Top Hits Instrumental Solos Series)

This series offers a versatile selection of today’s top Christian hits for flute, clarinet, alto sax, tenor sax, trumpet, horn in F, trombone, violin, viola, and cello. Each book contains carefully edited arrangements appropriate to each instrument, and well suited for level 2–3 students. The recording includes a fully orchestrated demo track of each song, which features a live instrumental solo performance, followed by a play-along track. Also included are PDFs of piano accompaniments, and Alfred’s Tempo Changer Software.

Titles: In Christ Alone (My Hope Is Found) (Passion [Featuring Kristian Stanfill]) * O Come to the Altar (Elevation Worship) * Even If (MercyMe) * What a Beautiful Name (Hillsong Worship) * Oh My Soul (Casting Crowns) * Great Are You Lord (All Sons & Daughters) * Good Good Father (Chris Tomlin) * The Lion and the Lamb (Big Daddy Weave) * Glorious Day (Passion [Featuring Kristian Stanfill]) * Home (Chris Tomlin) * I Can Only Imagine (MercyMe) * This Is Amazing Grace (Phil Wickham) * Thy Will (Hillary Scott & The Scott Family) * Trust in You (Lauren Daigle) * Clean (Natalie Grant).