Top Democrats Open Investigation into Ouster of State Dept. Inspector General

In letters to the White House, State Department, and Mr. Linick, Representative Eliot L. Engel of New York, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, requested that the administration turn over records and information related to the firing of Mr. Linick as well as “records of all I.G. investigations involving the Office of the Secretary that were open, pending, or incomplete at the time of Mr. Linick’s firing.”