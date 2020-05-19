Top fencer Bhavani Devi to start training from Thursday

India’s top fencer Bhavani Devi will start her training at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Since the lockdown in March, the 26-year-old from Chennai has been doing footwork and target practice at her terrace, but was limited by space and poor flooring. Now that she has been given permission by the Principal Secretary to Government Dheeraj Kumar, Bhavani indicated that that it will be a boost to her ongoing training regimen.

“I will do all the training alone. It will really help me in my footwork and target practice as there is more space and the wooden flooring will not hurt my knees,” she told Sportstar on Tuesday.

Bhavani further revealed that Dheeraj had said that he would look into her request for training at the Centre for Sports Science at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Research and Higher Education. On her return to Livorno (Italy) where she is looking forward to train with her coach Nicola Zanotti, Bhavani said: “My coach [Zanotti] has said things are getting better and that everything will return to normal in quick time,” she said.