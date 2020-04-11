‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Film’s Delay & New Release Date

Joseph Kosinski is opening up about the delay of the release of the Tom Cruise led Top Gun: Maverick.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the director shared his disappointment, and is sharing just where he is working on the post-production of the movie.

“We’re sticking to our schedule and finishing the movie just as if it were coming out on its original release date,” Joseph shared. “Luckily, I’m in the home stretch of post-production where, despite all the restrictions of how you can work now, I’m able to continue doing my job and finish the movie, which is pretty amazing.”

He adds, “If I were in any other phase of the project, it would be hard to do that, but because I’m in the tail-end of post, I’m able to do everything I need to to be able to to finish it.”

Joseph also opened up about saving it for the big screen instead of a VOD release.

“We’re sticking to our schedule and finishing the movie and just holding it for six months, which is such an interesting thing to do but it’s the right decision because this is a movie that people need to see on the big screen and if there’s no big screen, then you don’t want to release this movie,” he said. “We want this to be a shared experience on as big a screen as possible.”

Top Gun: Maverick is now slated to release on July 31.