Top Minds in Statistics Share Latest Research at ICS 2023 Conference organized by NMIMS – NSoMASA

MUMBAI, India, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Conference on Statistics (ICS 2023) organized by SVKM’s NMIMS Nilkalmal School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics (NSoMASA) in collaboration with IDFC First Bank. The three-day conference saw engaging discussions on the latest developments in the field of statistics. The conference was held from March 20th to 22nd, 2023. Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sushil Kulkarni, Dean, NSoMASA, Prof. Sunil Shirvaiker, Prog Director (Stats), NSoMASA, Dr. K.S. Madhava Rao, Professor, NSoMASA, Dr. Pradnya Khandeparkar, Associate Professor, NSoMASA, Dr. Leena Kulkarni, Assistant Professor, NSoMASA, and Prof. Dr. D.S. Prakasa Rao were on the dais.

The conference brought together renowned statisticians, researchers, and industry experts from around the world to share their research findings and discuss the latest trends and challenges in the field of statistics. The keynote speeches and plenary sessions were delivered by eminent personalities in the field, including, Dr. Somnath Datta, Mr. Avik Sarkar, Dr. Girish Aras, Dr. Rajesh Nandy, Dr. Thomas Mathew, Prof. David D. Hanagal, Dr. S Chandrasekhar, Dr. Ashish Sengupta, Prof. Dr. Stefano Bonnini, Mr. Sandeep Verma, and many others.

A wide range of topics, including big data, inferential statistical learning, marginal models, drug development, explainable AI, and much more was covered during the conference. The speakers shared their insights and research findings, which sparked interesting discussions and debates among the participants.

Dr. Sushil Kulkarni, Dean, NSoMASA, said, “Statistics plays an essential role in driving progress and innovation in today’s data-driven world. The International Conference on Statistics (ICS 2023) brings together leading experts from around the world to share their research, insights, and perspectives on the latest trends and developments in statistics. We are thrilled to host this event and look forward to a productive and enlightening conference.”

Dr. K.S. Madhava Rao, Chair, ICS 2023, said,” The International conference on Statistics is truly a confluence of thoughts and ideas emerging from three interdependent disciplines of science namely, Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science. The researches in these three areas have contributed to emerging areas of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and ICS 2023 has provided a meeting point to deliberate recent trends and developments for researchers, industry practitioners and young participants of the conference.”

Overall, the International Conference on Statistics (ICS 2023) was a resounding success, and NSoMASA is looking forward to hosting similar events in the future.

About School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics (SoMASA)

NSoMASA is the Center of Excellence in the domain of Applied Computational Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics providing quality education and research. All programmes at NSoMASA are reviewed and updated every three years to make them more relevant. Presently, many of the past students who have successfully completed different programmes in the school are placed in various industries and some have taken research as their career. Each programme is uniquely designed with well-defined programme outcomes, exit level outcomes and competitive job opportunities.

