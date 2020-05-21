Top recruiters reveal the five most in-demand skills in Australia right now

Employers are looking to hire adaptable, empathetic and resilient candidates who use logic and initiative to solve problems as the economy grinds back into gear in the wake of COVID-19, Australia’s top recruiters have revealed.

Competition for jobs is fiercer than ever, with 823,300 Australians now unemployed and the labour market expected to remain weak for years, particularly across the worst-affected hospitality, retail and travel sectors.

The Department of Employment’s internet vacancy index fell by 16.4 per cent in April as job advertisements dived by 18,400, the steepest monthly decline since the series began in January 2006.

Directors of the country’s leading recruitment agencies shared tips on selling yourself at an interview in a blog post for Seek, advising people of the specific skills hiring managers are hunting for and how to highlight them on your resume.

1. ADAPTABILITY

Recruiters are searching for candidates who are consistently broadening their skill set to meet the demands of the ever-changing work environment.

The pandemic has reminded people that stagnation is simply not an option in the modern world, where technology and trends evolve almost overnight.

Managing Director of Hays Recruitment Nick Deligiannis said employers want staff who can seamlessly adapt to new roles or responsibilities without having their hands held through every step.

How to show it: Mr Deligiannis said you should provide clear and succinct examples of how you quickly adapted to a new structure or position in a previous role.

This could include online or evening courses you enrolled in to broaden your skill set, or successful ideas you pitched to help the business increase sales or improve new client relations.

‘Using examples allows you to prove your skills while clearly demonstrating to the interviewer how you could add value to their team or department,’ he said.

2. ANALYTICAL THINKING

With global markets in disarray and share prices soaring and plummeting like a rollercoaster, recruiters say employers need analytical workers who think logically and laterally to generate revenue and salvage embattled brands.

Data analysts who can crunch complex numbers and identify where real value lies will be in high demand as the economy stabilises, and experts believe sharp analysis could become the most sought-after skill in the new corporate world.

Mike Dickson, NSW director of specialist recruitment agency Six Degrees Executive, said businesses looking to save money and attract investment will rely on analytical thinkers to crunch the numbers.

How to show it: Mr Dickson said you should anticipate recruiters asking for evidence of your analytical skills early in an interview.

He recommended having two to three recent examples from a previous role that demonstrate how you made a difference to your team or the business with these skills.

Mr Dickson advised structuring your examples with the ‘STAR’ framework, which stands for ‘Situation’, providing context for the story, ‘Task’, explaining what was expected of you, ‘Activity’, describing what you did, and ‘Result’, outlining exactly what you achieved.

He warned that interviewees who go straight to the result, only talking about what they achieved, is a red flag for recruiters.

‘It’s meaningless without the situation or the actions they undertook,’ he said.

3. EMPATHY

Candidates who show empathy and a customer or client focused approach to business will stand out in interviews, according to recruiters.

Co-founder of Think Talent Natalie Firth said employers want staff who are mindful of their customers’ needs, to ensure the consumer is always at the heart of the business and how it markets its products and services.

Ms Firth said empathy is becoming increasingly valuable in the workplace as automated phone services and online customer service ‘bots’ become the norm.

How to show it: To demonstrate professional empathy, Ms Firth said you should give answers that show how you approached tasks from a client or customer perspective in the past.

She said ’empathy’ should always be included as a skill on your resume, with a short explanation of how it has helped you to excel in a previous role.

Woolworths National Community Manager Simon Tracey (left) and OzHarvest worker Wayne Pinniger gather food for vulnerable Australians on April 22, 2020, providing nourishing meals to those who have been laid off or stood down during the pandemic

4. INITIATIVE

Employers have always valued initiative, but recruiters say proving a proactive approach in previous positions in today’s climate could be the difference between being hired and being filed in a database for future consideration.

Qamran Somjee, practice leader of digital, project and technology at Davidson Technology, said modern companies want employees who will deliver without being micro-managed.

‘In order to be agile, companies need less leader-led employees and are looking for staff who are proactive enough to contribute ideas and resilient enough to accept the team’s feedback, even when it is negative,’ he said.

How to show it: Mr Somjee advised dedicating a section of your resume to how you have achieved goals.

In an interview, he said you should answer questions by highlighting how you overcame challenges to accomplish what was expected of you.

It’s even better if you can show how you exceeded expectations.

5. RESILIENCE

Recruiters say resilience will be a hot commodity in the post-coronavirus world, as businesses hunt for staff who will thrive in the face of challenges rather than falter.

Director of u&u Recruitment Partners Andrea McDonald said resilience is crucial to withstand the pressures of the modern workplace, which are ‘more intense than ever before’.

‘In an environment where you’re constantly experimenting, you have to be comfortable with failure and able to get back up again. This is why resilience is so important,’ she said.

How to show it: Ms McDonald advised telling hiring managers about a time you successfully navigated a restructuring or period of change in a previous workplace.

The post-coronavirus world will include fundamental changes to how we work, travel and communicate, which means it’s important to show a willingness to mould and adapt to whatever is required of you.

