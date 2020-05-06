Top Tips For Staying Healthy During The Lockdown – Hollybee Tells

With everyone in lockdown due to Covid-19, it’s more important than ever to make sure you are staying physically and mentally healthy.

When you’re not used to be home every day, suddenly finding yourself told to stay there, whether it’s on your own or with family and friends, for the unforeseeable future can feel very daunting. However, with planning, kindness, and self-care it is doable.

Photo by Tirachard Kumtanom from Pexels

Remember that nearly everyone is in the same position, so you’re not in this alone. And it’s not going to last forever. It just means we have to get a little more creative with things like staying in contact with each other and exercising.

Let’s have a look at some top tips for staying healthy during the lockdown:

Get Your Daily Fresh Air

Just because we are limited with the reasons we can leave our homes doesn’t mean we can’t get a daily dose of fresh air. Going outside for a walk or run can do wonders for your physical and mental health. If you can’t get out and about even opening up the windows or spending some time in the back yard can help to make you feel a little less trapped.

Plan A Routine

Ok, so your routine may have changed a little bit because of the lockdown, however, it is still good for you to have somewhat of a routine in place. It will stop you from becoming complacent or lazy which can lead to feeling down in the dumps. Try to get your normal amount of sleep, stick to your work schedule, and plan in some fun activities like your daily exercise, or trying some new recipes.

Exercise Inside

The great thing about exercise is that you can do it anywhere and everywhere, meaning that you can keep fit during the lockdown at home. Try to set aside some time each week to do some exercise in the garden, in your home or garage.

Whether it’s weighted, yoga, dancing, or other types of exercise it’s all going to help keep you fit and positive. Always remember to take extra precautions if you have been completing any physio from any injuries, and make sure you follow up and consider speaking to someone like Prince Law Firm is it was caused through something that wasn’t your fault.

Eat A Well-Balanced Diet

If you weren’t already doing this then there is no time like the present. Make sure you are getting the right amount of fruit and veg and are drinking the recommended intake of water each day. If you were already eating well, make sure you keep your habits as close to normal as possible.

Keep In Touch

There is no denying that a lack of face-to-face contact with other people is tough. There are, however, loads of ways you can stay in touch from home. Speak on the phone, use video calls, or stay in touch online and make sure you are supporting each other.

Whether you throw a virtual party, have a games night, or just share special moments with the kids and their grandparents, you can make good use of today’s technology.

These five top tips should help you to stay healthy throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. Is there anything that you are doing to help? Please share them in the comments below.

