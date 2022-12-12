Top Ways to Improve Your Home Loan Eligibility

Over the previous two years, housing affordability has dramatically grown as a result of falling home prices and loan interest rates. As a result, for financial institutions, establishing a home loan applicant’s maximum loan amount and assessing their ability to repay the loan are both based on their eligibility for a house loan.

The lenders carefully examine each applicant’s eligibility for a home loan based on a variety of criteria, such as credit score, loan term, ability to repay, income, etc. However, those applying for home loans must discover how to increase their home loan eligibility for loans in order to purchase the property of their choice.

Improve your credit score

Having a high credit score increases one’s eligibility for a home loan. Your credit score will be impacted if you pay your credit card bills and monthly installments on time (EMIs). Your credit score is impacted negatively by every delay or default. Maintaining a low credit usage percentage will help raise your credit score (CUR).

Many financial firms make use of different credit bureau scores. Despite the fact that there is no minimum score requirement for loans, a score of 750 or more is favored for loan approval. Possessing a high CIBIL score also results in low housing loan interest rates.

Apply for a joint home loan

If your household has several income earners, applying for a home loan jointly improves your prospects. The best course of action is to apply for a loan alongside your spouse, your parents, or both.

Co-borrowing increases the likelihood of qualifying for a home loan, shares the cost of repayment, and offers tax benefits. Additionally, having a co-borrower with a great credit score increases your eligibility for a home loan because it makes your EMIs more reasonable.

Choose a longer term

To increase their likelihood of being approved for a home loan, one can choose a longer loan term. The EMI amount reduces with a longer loan period, but the interest rate goes up.

Remove your debt obligation

The debt-to-income ratio of applicants for home loans is evaluated by the lending institutions. An applicant must therefore pay off all debt. The applicant’s credit score might be improved by paying off unpaid debts.

Maintain a FOIR of less than 40%

The debt-to-income ratio is known as the Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio (FOIR). Financial institutions’ lending policies typically expect that your living expenses will take up close to 50% of your income. So, while requesting a home loan, strive to keep your FOIR at a maximum of 40%.

Declare your additional source of income

Your eligibility for a house loan increase when you disclose your additional sources of income. You can strengthen your financial situation by adding a second source of income, such as rental income or a side hustle. Increased FOIR will highlight your increased repayment capacity as more money comes in.

Try your best to make a larger down payment

A home loan can finance between 75% and 90% of the value of the house. You might need to cover the remaining balance, nevertheless. The loan value increases with a lower down payment, which also raises the amount of interest that must be paid. So it is advised to put more money down in order to prevent paying more in interest.

Avoid changing jobs

Before requesting a home loan, salaried employees must have been employed there for at least two years. The size of a new loan is influenced by how frequently people change jobs.

Select the best lender

Getting a loan from a housing finance firm is simple if you have no credit history or work for yourself. It is a result of the fact that the majority of housing finance organizations have internal models that help them assess the repayment capacity and creditworthiness of applicants with unconventional sources of income.

HFCs are occasionally a better option because they have built out a position in this industry by focusing on low-cost home loans. In local markets where banks are absent, HFCs are present. Banks from the public or private sectors will be accessible to salaried clients with good credit. Always choose lenders with a strong percentage and track record.