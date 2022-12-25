Topping the TV Industry in Indonesia, coocaa Theme Campaign Hot Nationwide

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In 2022, coocaa TV has become the top-selling TV brand in the Indonesian market, successfully leading the TV industry in Indonesia. coocaa is a leader in terms of high-end quality. Since its launch in Indonesia, coocaa TVs have found their way into many Indonesian households, with more than 1.8 million Indonesian users having chosen to buy a coocaa TV. coocaa has consistently been No.1 in online sales among major e-commerce platforms, outperforming similar brands in the market. During the recent 12.12 promotion, coocaa has continued to lead sales on all platforms and channels, maintaining its foothold as number one, closing the door on other competitor brands. coocaa has delivered the extremely excellent products and sincere services possible to Indonesian consumers with its exquisitely designed TVs possessing high-end technology.

In celebration of the fact that coocaa is still the leader in sales across all platforms and channels, coocaa has launched a series of online and offline thematic marketing activities to provide consumers the opportunity to learn more about the brand. As regards online marketing, coocaa created a magical choreographed dance and song, which went viral on major Internet social media platforms and attracted numerous celebrities and fans who have gone on to make their own quality imitations of it; offline, coocaa was featured on Ukrida LED Billboard, and was also displayed on the expansive LED screens of selected trucks, which traveled around the center of Jakarta, making stops at various landmarks and shopping areas. The interest-drawing promotional content, coupled with the online and offline linkage communication, left coocaa fans with a deeper impression and understanding of the brand, highlighting the characteristics of the brand as young, hip and cool with its own unique style.

For those who missed out on the 12.12 promotion, there is no need to worry as coocaa will continue with its launch of the Pay Day promotion on all platforms from December 25th to 30th. There will be free orders, exclusive vouchers, and cashback for Indonesian fans and users. So please keep on the lookout for those and other future activities, and we look forward to people’s active participation.

