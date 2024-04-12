Toptal Expands Leadership in Custom Software Development with Acquisition of VironIT.com

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Toptal , the world’s largest fully remote workforce, announces the asset acquisition of VironIT.com and the VironIT brand, a software development company specializing in custom software solutions and IT consulting services.

This strategic move demonstrates Toptal’s commitment to strengthening its position as the world leader in the software development industry and enhancing its capabilities to serve clients worldwide. This acquisition also aligns with Toptal’s strategy to enhance its End-to-End Solutions, offered through Toptal Managed Delivery. The acquisition of the VironIT assets expands Toptal’s expertise in critical areas of software development including ERP, CRM, E-Commerce, AR & VR, and IoT, further enriching its comprehensive technology services .

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth towards global leadership in custom software solutions, providing scalable, agile, and comprehensive services across diverse client needs and industries,” said Taso Du Val, CEO of Toptal.

Toptal’s extensive, curated global talent network spans from software development to design, emphasizing flexibility and agility in delivering comprehensive solutions. Known for its rigorous vetting process, Toptal stands out for the quality of its talent, transitioning from freelance to full-spectrum, end-to-end solutions.

About Toptal

Toptal is the world’s largest fully remote workforce that connects businesses with the top 3% of freelance talent and enables companies to scale their teams on demand. Founded in 2010, Toptal has served more than 25,000 clients across more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit Toptal.com.

Contact:

Jenn Mazzabufi

Communications Manager, Toptal

Email: jenn.mazzabufi@toptal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toptal-expands-leadership-in-custom-software-development-with-acquisition-of-vironitcom-302115781.html

SOURCE Toptal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

