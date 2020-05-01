Tori Roloff Claps Back at Troll Accusing Her of HATING Amy!



Earlier this week, Litlte People, Big World viewers saw Zach Roloff learn that his mom is engaged. His reaction was … awkward.



Now, fans are accusing his wife of being downright rude to Amy.



For the briefest of recaps, Amy sat down with Zach and Tori Roloff for what seemed like a casual, albeit on camera, chat.



She told her son and her daughter-in-law about her house closing and how she is eager to make it a home.



Amy then revealed that, one day earlier, Chris Marek proposed to her but she was now engaged.



Zach’s response was a stunned silence … and Tori herself just blurted out “what???”



Honestly, Zach didn’t just look stunned. He looked downright annoyed.



Accompanying his resting bish face was Tori’s astonishment.



These are not the kinds of reactions that you give when someone whom you love gets engaged.



At least, not when you’re happy for them.



“I saw last night’s episode and saw how you are your husband reacted to Amy’s engagement,” a furious commenter accused Tori this week.



“And I have to say, you both are very rude,” the troll declared.



“That woman deserves the world,” the hater correctly stated before continuing.



“And for your husband to be so selfish to not accept the fact that she made that decision..” the commenter fumed.



“[at] least you, as a mother, could have been somewhat happy for her,” the harsh critic’s tirade continued.



“You both were sitting there,” the troll described.



“And,” the gripe went on, “didn’t even say ‘congratulations.’”



The comment continued for some time.



“You clearly didn’t watch the whole episode,” Tori replied in a short but sweet comment.



She then included the peace sign, making it clear that her clapback was not intended to be cruel.



Tori then strongly affirmed: “[We] were stoked for @amyjroloff and love her so much.”



She even tagged her mother in law in the comment, making it clear that she is happy to announce her feelings to the world.



Not only does Tori absolutely love Amy, but her and Zach’s reaction had nothing to do with Amy’s actual engagement.



Rather, as they explained, it had to do with Amy sharing the announcement while they were filming.



“I told my mom and dad, ‘Hey, [there is one thing] I don’t want to talk about on camera,'” Zach recalled.



He continued: “‘My one out of bounds is your guys’ relationship.'”



“‘And if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond where it is now,'” Zach explained.



“I don’t want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera,” he reasoned.



“And then,” he griped, “she went on camera and surprised me with that news.”



Zach expressed that he did not feel that, after 15 years of sharing more or less his every life event, setback, and milestone, that this was unreasonable.



Zach is, of course, absolutely right. So why exactly did Amy make the announcement on camera?



Was she just trying to make her son uncomfortable, because she’s some sort of glutton for unhappiness?



Was she putting him on the spot for the good of the show, as a coldly calculated move for ratings?



No, of course not. Amy just forgot. She was excited about her engagement and she forgot.