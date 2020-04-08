Tori Roloff Explains Reaction to Learning Her Daughter is a Dwarf



Tori Roloff took center stage on Little People, Big World.



But perhaps not for a reason that the reality star would have wanted.



On Tuesday night, TLC cameras were permitted inside the doctor’s office when Tori and Zach learned that they second child, a girl they would welcome in late November and name Lilah, would be a dwarf.



After getting an ultrasound, Tori was told the following by her physician:



“Her head is larger, and most of the longbones are about two weeks behind.”



Because Zach is a little person and so is son Jackson, both parents knew what the doctor was getting at with these results, but she concluded nonetheless:



“Everything is measuring right on track for achondroplasia.”



For the record, achondroplasia is the most-common form of dwarfism.



It’s what both Jackson and Zach live with and it typically results in short arms and legs, an enlarged head and an average-sized trunk.



As you can see below, Tori held back tears upon learning of this diagnosis.



She was pretty emotional about it.



Shortly after the episode aired, Tori shared two new photos of Lilah on Instagram and explained a bit more about what she was thinking while listening to the doctor.



Along with what she is thinking right now about everything.



“On tonight’s episode of LPBW I got extremely emotional about finding out Lilah had dwarfism,” wrote Tori, continuing as follows:



“I remember that morning so clearly. I was on social media and found out that a friend of mine who was a month further along than I was at the time, was having issues with her pregnancy.



“That day she found out that she may never get to meet her baby.”



Wow. Talk about an absolute nightmare.



“I remember being so absolutely heartbroken for her and her family,” continued Tori, letting followers into her head and adding:



“So when I went to our doctor appointment and found out Lilah has dwarfism I remember feeling guilty for being worried. Because at least my daughter was healthy.



“At least I would get to hold her. I would get to meet her.”



It can be challenging to maintain this type of perspective, of course, even when one knows one is very lucky to have one’s health and/or for one’s children to be relatively healthy.



“There are people out there that have way more difficult journeys than I do but that doesn’t discredit my own feelings,” Tori wrote.



“The same goes for everyone. It’s okay to feel whatever you’re going through. It was harder for me to process having a girl but to have a girl with dwarfism is new territory for me.



“It’s nerve wracking for sure but I can already tell Lilah Ray is one tough girlsie.”



Tori went on to address her supporters as follows:



“I just want to say thank you for the positive support from tonight’s show.



“That’s why we do what we do. It’s sometimes hard for me to share so many emotions but if I can help one other person it’s all worth it.



“Feel what you’re feeling and never feel guilty for it-that’s what I’ve learned.”



And then she concluded with a message about her daughter… and her friend.



I know my Lilah Ray is going to be just fine because she was made in His image- she’s just the way she’s meant to be. And ps- my friends baby was born healthy as can be!



Yes! We’re so happy to hear that.



And also so happy to read about how Lilah is such a precious and advanced little girl.