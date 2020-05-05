Tori Roloff Turns 29, Gets Showered with All the Love



Tori Roloff took a moment on Monday to do something very unusual for this reality star:



She focused almost entirely on hereslf.



The beloved Little People, Big World star turned 29 years old on May 4.



And instead of offering up advice to others, as Tori so often does, the mother of two made a note of the occasion as follows.



“Last year in my 20s and there are no other humans I’d rather be doing it with,” wrote Tori as a caption to a photo of herself, her kids and her husband.



‘Thank you to everyone for making my birthday so unbelievably special. I felt more loved today than I ever have. Let’s do this 29,” she added.



For his part, Zach Roloff encouraged fans and followers to get in touch with Tori and to wish her very well.



“Happy Birthday Tori!! Everyone go to her page and wish a happy birthday! Love you Tori! Best mom around,” wrote the popular TLC personality.



Little People, Big World went ahead and took this advice, posting several messages of affection on Tori’s official Instagram account.



Here’s just a look at a handful of these remarks:



Tori has quietly grown into one of the most-followed and adores cast members on all of reality television.



She’s a mother to three-year old son Jackson and to a baby daughter named Lilah, the latter of whom was born in November.



She takes nearly every opportunity to shower these kids with love and to also relate to millions of other mothers around the world.



Roloff often always talks about being a regular person who somehow stumbled upon this life of fame and fortune… and she’s eternally grateful for her lot in life.



“Today I was walking around the farm and stopped to feed Lilah girl in the gazebo where Zach and I got married,” wrote Tori last month, continuing as follows:



“Wow. It was in that moment I realized how blessed I am.



“In these crazy times of uncertainty it’s really made me slow down and appreciate every moment of every day.



“Our family is so lucky to be able to get outside and get exercise and we realize this isn’t a luxury afforded to everyone.”



Roloff, of course, is referring here to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and related shelter-at-home orders around the nation.



“I really pray that y’all are staying mentally healthy,” Tori also wrote at this time, concluding:



“Even sitting out in your backyard for a picnic can have such a positive influence on your day.



“We’re all in this together people!! Praying your healthy right now!”



We love it. We continually admire Tori for her candor and for how grounded she always comes across.



We wish her a very happy birthday and would only like to make one request:



More Lilah and Jackson photos please!



We can’t get enough of those cuties.