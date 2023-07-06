Toronto Pearson Airport and Carlsun Energy Announce Ontario's First Public Hydrogen Refuelling Station for Light- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and Carlsun Energy announced Ontario’s first public hydrogen refuelling station, with capability for both cars and transport trucks. The hydrogen station is part of Toronto Pearson’s commitment to clean and efficient energy solutions in the aviation industry, and in building the airport of the future.

Ontario’s first public hydrogen refueling station for both light- and heavy-duty vehicles will be built, owned, and operated by Carlsun Energy, expert integrators in large-scale renewable energy projects. This project is enabled by a $1 million federal investment from Natural Resources Canada.

The station will be capable of refuelling light-duty vehicles and transport vehicles and is integral to Toronto Pearson’s leadership in building clean energy solutions.

Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the GTAA, stated, “Toronto Pearson, as an economic and aviation hub, is the ideal location for Ontario’s first public hydrogen filling station for light and heavy-duty vehicles. We are proud to be a leader in this industry and are grateful to work with our partners, Carlsun Energy, and Natural Resources Canada to bring this clean energy solution to the airport economic corridor.”

“With a significant share of Canada’s emissions coming from the transportation sector in Ontario, it’s imperative that we start deploying hydrogen infrastructure in transportation corridors. We’re thrilled to be working with Toronto Pearson and Natural Resources Canada to deliver this foundational project at such a key location.” – Jason Van Geel, President of Carlsun Energy

“The Government of Canada is supporting innovation across the transportation sector – including through enabling the first public hydrogen refueling station in Ontario for light and heavy-duty vehicles. This novel project is helping to create good jobs and deliver clean air, while ensuring Ontarians can access clean fuels as we build a net-zero economy.” – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Member of Parliament for Toronto-Danforth

“Today’s announcement with Carlsun and the GTAA represents a step toward the future for Mississauga and all of Ontario. With one million dollars in federal support, this new hydrogen refuelling station will help ensure our supply chains continue to grow while we fight climate change and build a strong economic future.” – The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada’s largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named “Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers” for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world’s airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the “Best hygiene measures in North America” award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI’s global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19. For our corporate twitter channel, please visit @PearsonComms. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on Twitter. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.



About Carlsun Energy Solutions

Carlsun Energy Solutions (“Carlsun Energy”) is an independently owned Canadian engineering and contracting company with over 20 years of combined experience on large-scale renewable energy projects and hydrogen integration for industry. Carlsun Energy is leading market development in the hydrogen sector with numerous decarbonization projects currently underway in Ontario.

