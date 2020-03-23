Toronto’s mayor will declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic, sources say | CBC News

Mayor John Tory will declare a state of emergency for the city of Toronto amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources have told CBC News.

This move comes as public health officials in Ontario have confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19, raising the province’s total to 503.

Declaring a state of emergency gives Tory the power to make decisions without council votes.

Provincial legislation dictates that the head of a municipality can declare an emergency and make orders they deem necessary “to protect property and the health, safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the emergency area.”

Premier Doug Ford’s government has already declared a state of emergency of its own.

Toronto has been the epicentre of the province’s coronavirus cases. Toronto public health said there were 220 cases of COVID-19 reported in Toronto as of Sunday afternoon, while many more cases in the surrounding Greater Toronto Area.

One person has died, and eleven others have been hospitalized, the city says. To date, there have been five other people diagnosed with COVID-19 who have recovered, according to public health.

Tory, who is currently in self-isolation after travelling to England on a business trip, is set to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET.