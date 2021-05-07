TORRAS Shockproof Compatible for iPhone 12 Case/Compatible for iPhone 12 Pro Case, [Military Grade Drop Tested] Translucent Matte Hard PC Back with Soft Silicone Edge Slim Protective Guardian, Black



Price: $21.99

(as of May 08,2021 02:04:18 UTC – Details)





From the brand

Simple but Unique

Our story



How we got our start?

TORRAS was founded in 2012. Back then, smartphones have already become a necessity in our daily life. We wanted phone case not just purely functional, but with a good design. So TORRAS was here. We focus on producing good-quality smart phone cases with simple yet timeless designs.

What makes our product unique?

At TORRAS, we believe curiosity is the best designer. We keep exploring new ways to make products that could solve customers’ current problems and connect them with the future. We also got great ideas from our customers! Tell us what you want and we might turn your ideas into real products.

Why we love what we do?

We love our life and we are crazy about creating products that make our life more wonderful. TORRAS has reached over 100 million users in more than 20 countries. We can’t wait to provide our products to more customers around the world.

[Slim Profile & Fit Perfectly] Slim fit design while offer military grade protection for daily grip and pocket friendly, all the cutouts align perfectly and compatible for iPhone 12 slim case fit perfectly as well, stops any dust from entering and scratching the body of phone, large cutouts fit most cables

[TOP Materials for Skin-Friendly & Anti-Scratch] Compatible for iPhone 12 phone case adopts Germany imported material making it more scratch-resistant and anti-fingerprints than other materials, new Nano Oleophobic Coating brings the case with the exceptional silky touch feeling and non slippery bumper provides excellent grip

[Exclusive 3 Colors Responsive Clicky Buttons] Compatible for iPhone 12 pro phone case unique ergonomic design for independent buttons feel sensitive and much easier to press, with solid feedback and nice tactile feel, special provided 3 different colors of buttons, DIY as you like, free to show your style

[Compatibility & Professional Support] Only compatible for iPhone 12 / 12 pro case 6.1 inch, 100% support Wireless Charging. Please feel free to contact us for any issues, a satisfied solution is promised forever





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

