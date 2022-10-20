Tory leadership contest’s online vote is still vulnerable to hackers

Hacking concerns continue to dog the online Conservative party vote, which will decide next UK prime minister – should online voting even be used in such situations?

The Conservative leadership contest between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as depicted by artist Ciaran Gallagher’s mural in Belfast PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

A combined online and postal vote will soon decide the UK’s next prime minister, but doubts linger about whether the process is truly secure.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – a branch of UK intelligence organisation GCHQ – stepped in to delay the ruling Conservative party leadership poll early in August while security for the online voting was tightened. There are still concerns about it. It is the first time the UK …