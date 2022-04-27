TOSTITOS® BRINGS A FRESH SPIN TO CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVITIES WITH FIESTA REMIX STARRING DANNY TREJO AND SOFIA REYES

The interactive digital campaign brings people together around the Tostitos chip and dip bowl offering a reimagined way to enjoy food, drinks, music, and games to keep your fiesta going all summer long.

Fans who participate in the Loteria TikTok challenge will have the chance to win a custom 5-carat gold Tostitos Scoops!® necklace on May 5.

PLANO, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner, and to help you prepare for your celebrations on May 5 and into the summer season, Tostitos® is partnering with legendary actor Danny Trejo and music sensation Sofia Reyes for Fiesta Remix. The new campaign will give fans inspiration to remix how they plan their fiesta snack spreads, participate in a modern twist on the classic Loteria game and even win the ultimate fiesta party pack.

Returning for his second year working with Tostitos, Trejo is joined by fellow remix master Reyes to inspire fans to blend their unique styles for Cinco de Mayo and summer fiesta festivities. In the digital commercial for the campaign, Danny and Sofia share their takes on how to add a fresh spin on any party with things like a queso fountain, mariachi bands and, of course, their favorite Tostitos chips and dips.

“I look forward to Cinco de Mayo every year because I get to eat some of my favorite foods and spend time with family and friends,” said Trejo. “Tostitos is my go-to chip for any Cinco de Mayo celebration and with Fiesta Remix, I want to help others find new ways to celebrate the fun of the holiday with some of my favorite party twists.”

With the help of Trejo and Reyes, Tostitos has created a one-stop-shop for all your Cinco de Mayo needs at Tostitos.com/FiestaRemix. On the site, visitors will find the “Fiesta Remixer” to get served an exciting mix of food, drinks and music to take their fiesta to the next level. Fiesta planners can also take a quiz to get more personalized recommendations on what music and snacks fit their party persona.

“Tostitos embodies the best of both worlds – being both a classic party staple and a snack that creates new, flavorful experiences with every bite,” said Anya Schmidt, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “We were thrilled to have Danny and Sofia lend their takes on how to make get-togethers with friends and loved ones even more memorable all summer long.”

Rounding out any great party is a signature game, so Tostitos has teamed up with Millennial Loteria to bring the classic “Mexican Bingo” game to TikTok. But instead of a board game, participants can complete nine different challenges through an all-new Branded Effect featuring Reyes which include:

La Sofia Reyes : Record yourself doing a salsa dance like Sofia Reyes

: Record yourself doing a salsa dance like El Danny Trejo : Do your finest impersonation of Danny Trejo

: Do your finest impersonation of La Spill the Tea: Share a wild story in 10 seconds

El Throwback: Show us your favorite throwback dance move

El Queso: Tell us your cheesiest pick-up line

El Original: Show us your hidden talent

El Main Character: Show us why you’re the main character of the friend group

La Trend: Impersonate a trending TikTok sound

El Wordplay: Come up with your best fiesta-themed wordplay

Those who complete a challenge and use the hashtag #TostitosFiestaRemix are entered to win a Tostitos Fiesta Remix Party Pack on May 5, complete with a one-of-a-kind 5-carat gold Tostitos Scoop necklace and a year’s worth of Tostitos. Three additional runners-up will also win a custom Tostitos Loteria Kit, complete with Tostitos chips and dips. For official rules and how to enter, visit Tostitos.com/LoteriaChallenge.

“Music and dance are my favorite way to express myself, so being able to partner with Tostitos to create this Loteria TikTok challenge has been so fun,” said Reyes. “I cannot wait to see how others interpret these different challenges and try something new this year for their Cinco de Mayo festivities. Why not mix it up?”

To learn more about Fiesta Remix and find even more ideas for all your summer get-togethers, head to Tostitos.com/FiestaRemix or follow Tostitos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

