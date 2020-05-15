‘Total Bellas’: Nikki Fears She May Never Be Able To Get Pregnant & Worries What Artem Will Think

After a pregnancy test comes back negative, Nikki Bella wonders if she might not be able to conceive a baby at all on the May 14 episode of ‘Total Bellas.’

The May 14 episode of Total Bellas began with Artem Chigvintsev walking in on Nikki Bella when she was about to take a pregnancy test. “I always wanted a family and I always wanted kids, so this is very real for me,” Artem admitted. “I love Nicole and see a future with Nicole and part of that is to have a family, so it’s kind of exciting.” Unfortunately for Artem, the test came back negative. Nikki, on the other hand, was admittedly relieved, and she was surprised to see how “bummed” Artem was.

“I love Artem to death, but why would I want to be pregnant?” she wondered in a confessional. “My companies need my attention 24/7, which is already difficult. The podcast, YouTube channel, wine tour — there’s a lot I need to check off my list. I don’t even know what Artem’s beliefs are with kids. That freaks me out. All of a sudden, I’m supposed to raise a kid with this guy and I don’t even know his values with raising kids.”

Nikki explained to Artem that she enjoys her “alone time” with him, and that she doesn’t want to rush having kids when they’ve only been together for less than a year. However, a few days later, Nikki couldn’t get the topic off of her mind while getting ready for a photo shoot with her sister, Brie Bella.

“I really want a kid,” Nikki told her sister. “I feel like lately I’ve had a little bit of baby fever, but then I just freak out. I love my career. That’s my baby. It just freaks me out.” The whole situation got Nikki thinking about whether or not she could even have a baby at all. “After having the pregnancy scare, it started to make me think of my age,” she explained. “I’m 35 years old and I know a lot of things change for women when they turn 35 as far as fertility. So in this moment, right now, I’m like…why didn’t I get pregnant? What if I’m not able to have kids?”

What worried Nikki the most, though, was the potential that Artem might not want to be with her if she couldn’t give him a child. She broached the subject with him over dinner. “It’s ok to say [you don’t want to be with me if I can’t get pregnant],” Nikki said. “I know you want to be a dad.” At that point, though, Artem simply didn’t know how to feel about the potential situation. “I don’t know, because I don’t know if it’s something that I will regret for the rest of my life later on in my life and in our life,” he told Nikki. “I don’t know. Look, family’s very important to me. You knew that from the very beginning.”