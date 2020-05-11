Total Body Strength Circuit with 1 Heavy Weight | Pumps & Iron

Today’s total body strength circuit will require a single heavy weight (kettlebell OR dumbbell will work). There’s no jumping, so it’s quiet and apartment-friendly. And my matching short & top set is from Fabletics for anyone who cares. Do I look like a Gen Z TikToker with my tall socks, biker shorts and crop top or what??? 😂

Total Body Strength Circuit

EQUIPMENT NEEDED:

Single heavy weight – dumbbell OR kettlebell, either works. I’m using both because for one exercise (the lunge row to high pull), I do prefer the high handle of the kettlebell.

There are six exercises in this workout. We’ll go through them using an interval structure of 40 seconds work / 20 seconds rest. In total, we’ll go through the circuit four times. The middle three exercises are unilateral, so we’ll alternate left / right / left / right each time through the circuit.

At the end of each completed circuit, rest for 60 seconds. The additional rest time is so that form doesn’t get sloppy in the last couple rounds. If you need longer, take it.

As with all workouts, you want to make sure you’re properly warmed up before, and always listen to your body, modifying or stopping as needed. I have two guided warm ups:

Workout Breakdown

See 1:49 in the above video for a preview of the exercises and how to modify.

Goblet Squat with Pulse

Squat Cleans

High Pull to Lunge Row

Split Lunge Press to Squat Press

Windmills

Russian Twists

