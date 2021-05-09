TotalMount Apple TV Mount – Compatible with all Apple TVs including Apple TV 4K



Price: $19.95 - $17.99

(as of May 09,2021 22:01:12 UTC – Details)





Product Description

People with wall-mounted televisions often wonder where to put their new Apple TV.

One option is to tunnel an HDMI cable through a wall to an entertainment center, but this option is too destructive and time-consuming for most people. Another option is trying to balance the Apple TV on a fireplace ledge, which can lead to the Apple TV crashing to the floor the first time someone isn’t careful around the TV. For wall-mounted TV owners, the solution to the installation problem is simple: TotalMount attaches Apple TV to the back of your television.

Professional grade

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Special adhesive to attach to back of TV

✓

✓

Premium hooks for TV vent mounting

✓

Optional screws to attach to wall

✓

✓

✓

Product Information

DELUXE mount for Apple TV. (Apple TV and remote are not included.)PERFECT for wall-mounted televisions. (Attaches Apple TV to the back of your television.)COMPATIBLE with ALL Apple TVs (including the new 2021 Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Apple TV generations).INCLUDES many premium, patented features including three mounting options: innovative hooks for TV vents, special adhesive for elevated TV temperatures, and screws for wall mounting.TOTAL MOUNT is the trusted leader in media-player mounting. With a passionate team headquartered near Seattle, over 70 patents, and a long history of quality since being founded in 2007, TOTAL MOUNT consistently delivers reliability and premium features.

PERFECT for wall-mounted televisions. (Attaches Apple TV to the back of your television.)

COMPATIBLE with ALL Apple TVs (including the new 2021 Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Apple TV generations).

INCLUDES many premium, patented features including three mounting options: innovative hooks for TV vents, special adhesive for elevated TV temperatures, and screws for wall mounting.

TOTAL MOUNT is the trusted leader in media-player mounting. With a passionate team headquartered near Seattle, over 70 patents, and a long history of quality since being founded in 2007, TOTAL MOUNT consistently delivers reliability and premium features.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

