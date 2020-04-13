Tottenham and Chelsea ‘keep tabs on Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana’

Chelsea and Tottenham have joined Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to reports.

Onana is contracted until June 2022 at Ajax but it’s understood that the goalkeeper feels like he has reached the end of his time in Amsterdam.

The Mirror are reporting that the Blues and Spurs are both on the hunt for new No 1s following the dip in form of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Hugo Lloris.

Ajax want approximately £35million for Onana and it’s believed the Dutch club would rather strike a deal with Barcelona, given the long-running connection between the two clubs.

Onana came through Barcelona’s academy as a teenager but he turned down the chance to re-sign for the Catalan giants last summer.

He recently suggested he would be interested in a return to the Nou Camp, telling Canal+ Afrique: ‘It’s hard to say because with FC Barcelona, ​​I am still in very good relations with the president, the coaches.

‘As I said earlier, Barca is my home. If I have to go back, I will go back. But today we are still far from it. I’m the Ajax goalkeeper and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.

‘I only take care of the ball game, what happens at the stadium. The rest are my agents who manage.’

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is yet to sign an extension at the Nou Camp which would pave a clear path back for Onana should the German leave. Should he go to PSG, he would be made to shadow Keylor Navas initially.

His departure from the Johan Cruyff Arena would see him follow in the footsteps of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and, most recently, Hakim Ziyech – who will join Chelsea in the summer after the two clubs agreed a £35m fee for the forward in February.