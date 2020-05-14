Tottenham and England star Dele Alli held at knifepoint during burglary

Dele Alli was held at knifepoint and punched after robbers broke into his house during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

As Sportsmail exclusively revealed, the Tottenham and England midfielder was thumped in the face during the ordeal but did not suffer serious injury.

Two males wearing balaclavas broke into the back of Alli’s north London property just after midnight on Tuesday night before threatening the Spurs star — who has been isolating with childhood friend Harry Hickford, their two partners and a long-term friend.

Dele Alli (pictured with girldfriend Ruby Mar) was held at knifepoint and punched after robbers broke into his house

Two males broke into the back of Alli’s north London property just after midnight – where his brother, Harry Hickford, has also been staying

Following a scuffle, during which Alli suffered a minor facial injury, the two culprits took various items including jewellery and watches before fleeing.

Alli and the other victims who were downstairs are said to be shaken.

Writing on Twitter after Sportsmail revealed the incident, Alli said: ‘Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.’

The 24-year-old’s property is covered by CCTV and the footage has been passed on to the police, who have opened an investigation.

Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support. — Dele (@dele_official) May 13, 2020

During the attack, Alli suffered a minor facial injury and had items including jewellery and watches taken away from him

The Spurs star was thumped in the face during the ordeal but did not suffer serious injuries

Alli thanked those who had sent him messages of support on his social media pages

The 24-year-old’s property is covered by CCTV and the footage has been passed on to police

Alli and his Spurs team-mates are expected to return to training at the start of next week as the Premier League work towards a June 12 restart date.

A police spokesman said: ‘Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.

‘Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

‘One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.

‘No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.’

Alli, an England international, celebrates after scoring against Sweden at the 2018 World Cup