Tough act to follow, says new SIC chief Azhan

PETALING JAYA: Newly appointed Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Azhan Shaf-riman Hanif (pic) says he has big shoes to fill.

Azhan took over the spot yesterday following the end of Datuk Razlan Razali’s tenure on Tuesday. Razlan will focus on his new role as team principal of the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT).

No stranger to the motorsports sector, Azhan is moving to the SIC from his previous role as head of strategic alliance in the Petronas brand department.

A mechanical engineer by training – majoring in manufacturing and material science – Azhan has been with the team for more than 13 years.

He has spearheaded the sponsorship unit for over a decade, focusing on motorsports.

In recent years, Petronas has gained global prominence as the title sponsor and technical partner for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, and is also now the official fuel supplier for Moto2 and Moto3 in the MotoGP World Championship apart from having its own team in the premier class.

“It is a great honour to be entrusted with this job. Datuk Razlan has left big shoes to fill but I believe I can offer a unique perspective in this role, ” said Azhan.

“With the world facing an unprecedented challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic, having a strong footing in the commercial side of motorsports will be a good launching point for my tenure at SIC while I gain a firmer grasp of the operations.

“In my previous role, I had the privilege of providing feedback to SIC on its facilities and amenities.”

With SIC losing revenue due to Covid-19 outbreak, Azhan is aiming to work with the team to tackle the business shortfall in the short term and strategise the way to move forward.