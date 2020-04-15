Tour de France delayed amid coronavirus pandemic





The world’s most prestigious bike race takes place annually in France. One of the most supreme tests of sporting endurance, the event is also embedded in French culture and society, with millions of fans lining the roads to watch the Tour.

The race had been due to be held from June 27 to July 19, but after French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that certain restrictions in the country would remain in place until mid-July that plan was scuppered

The Tour will now be staged between August 29 and September 20.

“Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling’s economy and its exposure, in particular for the teams that benefit on this occasion from unparalleled visibility,” read a statement on the UCI’s website Wednesday.

CNN's Aleks Klosok contributed to this report.









