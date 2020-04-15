Tour de France delayed amid coronavirus pandemic
The world’s most prestigious bike race takes place annually in France. One of the most supreme tests of sporting endurance, the event is also embedded in French culture and society, with millions of fans lining the roads to watch the Tour.
The race had been due to be held from June 27 to July 19, but after French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that certain restrictions in the country would remain in place until mid-July that plan was scuppered
The Tour will now be staged between August 29 and September 20.
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome welcomed the announcement after a period of uncertainty for teams and riders.
Planning on hold
This year’s race will start in Nice, before crisscrossing France and concluding on Paris’ Champs Elysees as had been originally envisaged.
Non-essential public places have been closed across the country since March 14 as the government seeks to stem the spread of the virus.
Cycling affected
Earlier this month, the UCI furloughed members of staff and its leaders opted to cut their salaries as the sport attempts to cope with a number of postponements, notably the Tokyo Olympics.
This year’s Giro d’Italia had already been postponed after the Hungarian government announced it would not be able to host the opening stages in early May.
The UCI’s latest announcement confirmed the Giro will now be held after the organization’s Road World Championships, which finish September 27.
The Vuelta a España will also be held at some point after the UCI Worlds as part of cycling’s revised calendar.
CNN’s Aleks Klosok contributed to this report.