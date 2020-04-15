Tour de France rescheduled for August and September

The 2020 edition of the Tour de France is expected to be staged in August and September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that no public event would take place in the country until mid-July as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over two million people worldwide.

The Tour de France was due to be held from June 27 to July 19, but the International Cycling Union has rescheduled the event for August 29 to September 20.

The UCI added that Italy’s Giro and Spain’s Vuelta would follow the Tour in a revised calendar and the men’s road race at the world championships in Martigny, Switzerland, would go ahead as scheduled on September 27.

Le Tour de France will take place on the planned route, with no changes, from Nice to Paris, from Saturday 29th August to Sunday 20th September.

“Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling’s economy and its exposure, in particular for the teams that benefit on this occasion from unparalleled visibility,” the UCI said in a statement.

“It’s a great joy, we were starting to get desperate,” France’s Julian Alaphilippe, who wore the yellow jersey on last year’s race, told the France 2 TV channel.

Priority has been given to the grands tours and the top one-day races, the sport’s governing body said as it extended the suspension of elite racing until August 1.

“The Giro d’Italia will take place after the UCI Worlds and will be followed by the Vuelta Ciclista a Espana,” the UCI statement added.

“The most prestigious one-day road races (the Monuments), ie Milano-Sanremo (Italy), the Tour des Flandres (Belgium), Paris-Roubaix (France), Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Belgium) and Il Lombardia (Italy), will all take place this season, at dates still to be defined.”

Tour organisers said the women’s event, La Course by le Tour de France avec FDJ, which was scheduled for July 19 on the Champs Elysées, will also be postponed to a date during the Tour de France 2020.

Equally, the 30th edition of the Etape du Tour cyclosportive, originally scheduled for July 5, will be postponed to a date yet to be determined.

