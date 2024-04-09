Towards a Sustainable Ecosystem: Dr.Signal and MiCell's Alliance Shapes Green Energy Biotech with "Green Power • Golden Bio"

TAIPEI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dr.Signal (https://www.drsignal.com.tw) showcases the medical marvel of 3A-GTP technology, leading the way into a new era of regenerative medicine. Simultaneously, in collaboration with MiCell, the company unveils the exclusive positive-negative carbon conversion technology, offering a groundbreaking solution for governments and businesses worldwide to overcome carbon anxiety. With “Green Power • Golden Bio“, heralding the dawn of a golden age in world’s biotech industry, it leads the dual industries of biotechnology and green energy into a flourishing chapter.

Revolutionizing Regenerative Medicine: Stem Cell Industry Goes Digital

Dr.Signal is revolutionizing the stem cell industry by embracing intelligent automation in cell processing. Their pioneering approach, blending Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Automation (Auto), alongside adherence to Good Tissue Practice (GTP) guidelines, is reshaping the landscape of regenerative medicine. The innovative 3A-GTP technology has outperformed traditional GTP laboratories, achieving remarkable efficiency gains. With a 10-fold increase in cell production per person, 6-fold higher productivity per unit area, and significant cost reductions, Dr.Signal is setting new standards in digital cell processing. Furthermore, the company’s daily collection of vast digital parameters provides a robust foundation for AI-driven deep learning systems. As software and hardware integration advances, the comprehensive efficiency of 3A-GTP technology is poised to reach unprecedented heights, heralding a new era of regenerative medicine.

Next-Gen Authentication: AI Unveils Real-Time Cell Drug Package and Counterfeit Detection

In a groundbreaking development, Dr.Signal has introduced a pioneering system empowered by artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the authentication process of cell drugs. This innovative system presents real-time updates on both the contents of cell drug packages and the identification of counterfeit products.

Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, Dr.Signal’s platform ensures that every cell drug package is accurately monitored and recorded in real-time. This digitalization of the authentication process enables healthcare professionals to access up-to-date information regarding the origin, information of processes, and quality of cell drugs, thereby enhancing patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Moreover, Dr.Signal’s system includes a comprehensive counterfeit list, promptly identifying any fraudulent or unauthorized cell drugs detected in the market. By leveraging AI-driven analytics and data mining techniques, the platform swiftly detects anomalies or inconsistencies in cell drug packaging, labeling, or distribution, signaling potential counterfeit products for immediate investigation and removal from circulation.

In comparison to traditional methods used in the chemical drug industry, the incorporation of traceable blockchain technology sets Dr.Signal’s system apart. Blockchain ensures the integrity and immutability of data, providing an unalterable record of every transaction and authentication event. This enhances transparency and trust throughout the supply chain, mitigating the risk of tampering or counterfeit production.

Dr.Signal’s AI-driven authentication system represents a significant advancement in the field of regenerative medicine, ensuring the safety, efficacy, and reliability of cell- based therapies. By harnessing the power of AI, traceable blockchain technology, and real-time monitoring, it heralds a new era of transparency and accountability in the cell drug industry.

Turning Waste into Green Gold: Transforming Thermal Plant Emissions into Eco-Friendly CO2 for Cell Production

In response to the global threat of climate change, over 130 countries have set ambitious “net zero emissions by 2050” goals. Dr.Signal has emerged as a pioneer in conducting carbon audits of cell manufacturing processes, pinpointing materials as key contributors to carbon emissions, resulting in significant CO2 output. Leveraging the innovative 3A- GTP technology, the company achieves passive carbon reduction of 849 kg CO2e per month, highlighting a substantial demand for CO2 in cell production, surpassing traditional methods by tens to hundreds of times, with an active carbon reduction of approximately 800 kg CO2e monthly. This reduction equates to planting nearly 1000 mature trees in Taiwan annually to offset CO2 emissions. While the utilization of CO2 in cell production is well-established, conventional sources are synthetically generated and fail to authentically reduce carbon. MiCell is dedicated to advancing 3R Technology (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle), encompassing the capture and purification of CO2 from combustion waste gas to cell manufacturing and semiconductor industry standards, as well as the recycling of flasks (PC material) post-cell production to fabricate equipment essential for microalgae cultivation systems. This initiative presents an unprecedented opportunity to establish the world’s first net-zero carbon- emission biofuel power plant, repurposing heavily polluting thermal power generation into a lucrative green energy endeavor. Thus, Hsin-Wu Mi, Dr.Signal’s founder and chairman, champions the utilization of green CO2 sources to mitigate global carbon concerns and propel sustainable development on a global scale.

Pioneering Sustainability: “Green Power • Golden Bio” Sets New Industry Benchmarks

In response to the pressing need for sustainable energy solutions amidst global climate change threats, Dr.Signal has introduced a groundbreaking approach to cell production. Leveraging their proprietary 3A-GTP technology, the company has achieved unprecedented levels of efficiency in mass-producing living cells while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

The utilization of green CO2 extracted from combustion waste gas has been a game-changer, enabling Dr.Signal to significantly reduce its carbon footprint while simultaneously addressing the global demand for sustainable energy. By transforming thermal power plant emissions into a valuable resource for cell production, the company has set a new standard for eco-friendly innovation.

This transformative model not only underscores Dr.Signal’s commitment to environmental stewardship but also establishes it as a leader in shaping the future of sustainable biotechnology. Through its pioneering efforts, the company is redefining industry benchmarks and paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.

Media Contact:

Amanda Tsai

M:+886927730897

M:furoug8687@gmail.com

