TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

By Roxy Simons For Mailonline

She has been staying at home and has been unable to visit her wellness retreat in Marrakesh due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

But Yazmin Oukhellou kept her spirits high by treating herself to a fruit smoothie and takeawau lunch from the Power of Health eatery in London on Saturday.

The TOWIE star, 26, looked sensational during the outing as she showed off her abs and a glimpse of her cleavage while wearing a grey sports bra.

Stunning: TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou showed off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picked up a healthy lunch in London

Complementing her sporty ensemble, Yazmin slipped into matching leggings and added a pop of colour to the look by wearing pink trainers

The brunette beauty pulled her tresses back into a sleek ponytail, and she wore a glamorous palette of make-up for the occasion.

Ever the fashionista, Yazmin kept her personal items in a grey handbag and she looked relaxed as she picked up her healthy lunch. 

Wow! Yazmin's ensemble also showed off a glimpse of her cleavage

Fashionista: Yazmin added a pop of colour to the look by wearing pink trainers

Peachy! The reality star's ensemble accentuated her pert posterior

Stunning: The brunette beauty pulled her tresses back into a sleek ponytail, and she wore a glamorous palette of make-up for the occasion

Looking good: Yazmin's ensemble showed off her sensational figure

Eating well: Yazmin looked relaxed as she picked up her healthy lunch

Along with the rest of Britain, the TOWIE star is currently under government mandated lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

She has been staying with her family at their home in Essex, but appears to have driven to Cockfosters, where the restaurant is based, to get some food.

Yazmin is currently single following her split from James Lock, who she dated on and off for two years, before splitting last year. 

Finishing touches: Ever the fashionista, Yazmin kept her personal items in a grey handbag

Outing: Yazmin has been staying with her family at their home in Essex, but appears to have driven to Cockfosters, where the restaurant is based, to get some food

Yum! Yazmin enjoyed a sip of her smoothie before she headed home

Last month, Yazmin sparked romance rumours with Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear, 30, when they were seen putting on an extremely cosy display.

The pair were spotted cuddling as Yazmin locked up her boutique before heading to dinner at a local Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant.

Despite their cosy display, a source close to Yazmin told MailOnline: ‘Bear and Yazmin are just friends, she’s far too busy running her businesses to be dating anyone right right now.’

Holidays: Yazmin has been unable to visit her wellness retreat in Marrakesh and so has kept herself busy while in lockdown at home

