Toys"R"Us Partners with Anybodies to Launch Web3 Experiences for Fans

Announces Exclusive New Release of 10,000 Digital Collectibles Featuring Iconic Mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe™

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — WHP Global, the parent company of Toys”R”Us® announced today that it has partnered with leading web3.0 technology agency Anybodies to bring the iconic toy brand to the metaverse. The first launch under the new partnership will include the release of 10,000 digital collectibles on Solana, the carbon neutral blockchain. Fans can purchase the digital collectibles beginning December 9th through NFT marketplace Magic Eden.

The exclusive utility-filled collectibles feature reimagined 3D animation of the brand’s star mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe™, one of the most well-known mascots of our time. Each collectible is inspired by all of the amazing toys and brands you’ll find in a Toys”R”Us store.

Digital holders can stake their collectibles to earn GCoins that can be redeemed for exclusive access to the hottest physical and digital toys, in-store experiences including shopping events, VIP admission at new flagship openings, and early-access to future digital releases and experiences. As the program evolves additional loyalty rewards will be introduced including discounts for Toysrus.com.

“We are excited to partner with Anybodies to help bring to life incredible digital experiences for consumers and unlock the full potential of the digital Toys”R”Us brand around the world,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, EVP of Toys”R”Us at WHP Global. “At the heart of any toy and toy-store is play. Our goal is to create immersive digital and physical consumer experiences that excite, educate and are fun as all toys should be. We look forward to launching more integrated web3 experiences and creating a new category for toy ownership for the next generation of Toys”R”Us kids.”

The planned 2023 digital rollout for the web3 community follows a strong year for the Toys”R”Us brand which is now present in over 30 countries with more than 1,300 stores including the rollout of Toys”R”Us inside of every Macy’s store across the U.S. and the return of the brand to the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Toys”R”Us partnership with Anybodies, visit: https://toysrus.xyz or follow @ToysRUsNFT on Twitter.

ABOUT TOYS”R”US

For more than 70 years, Toys”R”Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys”R”Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. Babies”R”Us has been known as the most trusted authority on parenthood. Millions of new and expecting parents, grandparents and caregivers around the world rely on Babies”R”Us as the go-to resource for the best baby products, advice, registry, and savings for their family. This brand power remains as the brands generate more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1300+ stores and e-commerce businesses in over 25 countries. Visit toysrus.com and follow us on social @toysrus.

ABOUT ANYBODIES

Anybodies is a creative agency powering next gen Web3 experiences. Further, the team uses a combination of NFT, NFC, AR and Blockchain technology to create one-of-a-kind products that put digital and physical experiences, ownership, and utility at the forefront. The agency has successfully collaborated with DeGods, Vyx, and Tay Keith, creating top-tier merchandise fused with AR technology.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns TOYS”R”US®, BABIES”R”US®, ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE’S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, ISAAC MIZRAHI® and LOTTO®. Collectively the brands generate over USD$4.5 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

