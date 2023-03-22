TPIsoftware Named A Top FT 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Company of 2023 for Second Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TPIsoftware, the leading software company in Taiwan specializing in FinTech, has been listed in the Financial Times’s fifth annual ranking of 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific. This year, TPIsoftware ranks 368th with a CAGR of 29.7%, 73 places higher than last year, among the top 500 fast-growing companies across the APAC region. As the only software solution provider in Taiwan listed for a second consecutive year, TPIsoftware has demonstrated its momentum in building a global brand and expanding business into Southeast Asia, empowering Taiwan’s software industry to get a foothold in the international market.

The FT ranking of 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific 2023, conducted by the British publication Financial Times in collaboration with the German research company Statista, identifies the top 500 APAC companies with the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The technology sector still dominates the list, but the industries are more diversified this year, which indicates a sign of economic recovery across industries in the post-pandemic era. Compared to the performance last year, only 15 Taiwanese companies are listed this year, with only two listed the second year in a row, showing the fact that it is not easy for companies to achieve consistently high performance in the long run, especially for software providers. Receiving several global awards such as Taiwan Excellence Awards and CX Asia Excellence Awards, TPIsoftware offers comprehensive software solutions and cloud services domestically and overseas with extensive cross-national project experiences.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: “Being selected as one of the top 500 fast-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific region by the Financial Times for two consecutive years is the best affirmation for TPIsoftware’s achievements. We’ve ramped up overseas expansion by developing local strategic partners to utilize their local experience and expertise. We are currently building new service points in Bangkok and Tokyo to provide instant and professional support to our regional customers.”

“We have seen a strong growth in cloud computing and a high demand in cloud migration for the financial sector. Therefore, we have built strategic partnerships with GCP and AWS to expand the scope of our products and provide businesses with the best cloud services,” said Ben Yao.

TPIsoftware is the no. 1 FinTech software company in Taiwan providing two proprietary products –the Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai to help enterprises succeed in digital transformation. TPIsoftware also specializes in InsurTech, GIS, AIoT, smart healthcare, UI/UX solutions and more, providing professional services domestically and overseas. Having received several significant awards and patents, TPIsoftware is trusted by customers across industries such as BFSI, government, telecom, transport, healthcare and more.

