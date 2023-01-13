TPIsoftware's AI-Powered SysTalk.Chat to Elevate Chang Gung Memorial Hospital's Customer Services

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taking the trophy as the one of the best products in Taiwan at Taiwan Excellence Awards 2023, TPIsoftware’s SysTalk.Chat , the conversational AI chatbot, has reached new heights in driving smart healthcare with AI-powered customer services. By adopting SysTalk.Chat, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH), the largest hospital in Taiwan, has become the first medical institution in Taiwan providing holistic AI voice-enabled customer services.

The AI voice agent Apo has assisted CGMH in serving over 80,000 person-times monthly, achieving an astounding 92% customer satisfaction. The service spans from appointment to hospital bed admission and more. It has performed 18,000 outbound calls each month for the TOCC patient inquiry, reducing the staff’s burden by 52%. Moreover, people save 50% of the time on appointment scheduling via texts or calls within 2~3 minutes. “Apo also provides phone support to better serve users,” said Jeff Lin, VP of Innovation & AI Product Division at TPIsoftware.

The Fintech expert TPIsoftware has also been acclaimed for its AI expertise with many success cases across industries. Its AI innovation has also been awarded the Future Commerce Awards 2022 and the CX Asia Excellence Awards 2021, along with government’s affirmation as a certified AI service organization and a first-place vendor of Co-supply Contract Procurement.

As the first hospital using AI-powered text and voice customer service, CGMH’s adoption of SysTalk.Chat marks a big step forward for the healthcare industry in Taiwan to revolutionize patient experience. AI chatbot in healthcare systems is not as widespread as that in financial services; many hospitals are still providing customer support in a traditional way, and digitally-driven healthcare is imperative to foster patient accessibility.

“We are delighted to implement TPIsoftware’s SysTalk.Chat to deliver optimized customer experience and seamless communication,” said Chia-Hao Lee, manager of Medical Information Division from Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said “TPIsoftware has been transforming healthcare services delivery with AI, helping the industry focus more on patient care and maximize hospital efficiency.”

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware provides enterprise software and solutions globally with two main products –the iPaaS DigiFusion and the AI-powered SysTalk.ai . It also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech and more.

SOURCE TPIsoftware