Track Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

 December 16, 2022
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 (“FY22”). In FY22, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $37.0 Million (“M”), a decrease of approximately 7% over total revenue of $39.7M for the year ended September 30, 2021 (“FY21”); (ii) FY22 operating loss of ($2.1M) compared to FY21 operating income of $4.7M; and (iii) net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($7.4M) in FY22 compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.4M in FY21.

“The fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was challenging given supply chain constraints and reinvestment in our infrastructure caused by the phase out of 3G networks in the U.S. and our results reflect both.  However, due to the adaptive strategies deployed early in the fiscal year, by early September 2022, we were able to resume manufacturing new devices toward targeted, pre-pandemic volumes. As a result, we have commenced implementation of new programs and are confident in our ability to support the expected growth from our customers in FY23. Consequently, we look forward to much improved results in the coming year,” said Derek Cassell, Track Group’s CEO.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total FY22 revenue of $37.0M was down 7% compared to FY21 revenue of $39.7M. The drop in revenue was caused by the limitations on manufacturing new devices, less activity at customers in the U.S. and Bahamas offset by increases in revenue for customers in Chile and Saudi Arabia.
  • Gross profit of $17.4M in FY22 was down approximately 18% compared to FY21 gross profit of $21.1M due to over $0.8M increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with implementation of the new software platform as well as higher server costs and communication costs offset by lower lost, stolen and damaged device expenses.
  • Operating loss in FY22 of ($2.1M) compared to operating income of $4.7M in FY21. Approximately 80% of the total change to the loss in FY22 is attributable to the decline in gross profit and the impairment charge of $1.7M associated with the discontinuance of two product lines.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for FY22 of $6.6M, compared to $10.3M for FY21 due to the drop in revenue, gross profit and the increase in certain operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in FY22 as a percentage of revenue declined to 18.0%, compared to 25.9% for FY21 for the same reasons.
  • Cash balance of $5.3M for FY22, compared to $8.4M for FY21. The change in cash position was due to a drop in net cash provided by operating activities and the absence of new loans in FY22 offset by a decline in capital expenditures or the cash used in investing activities.
  • Net loss attributable to shareholders in FY22 was ($7.4M) compared to net income of $3.4M in FY21, a change principally attributable to the changes in the Company’s operating performance.

 

Business Outlook

Despite the short-term challenges created by supply chain delays, the Coronavirus and the phase out of 3G communication networks in the U.S., Track Group remains confident that our continued focus on strategic adaptation, and growth, which evidenced success in FY21, will allow us to be well-positioned for a return to growth in FY23.  As a result, the Company’s preliminary outlook for FY23 is as follows:                                                                                     

Actual

Outlook

FY 2021

FY 2022

  FY 2023

Revenue:

$        39.7M

$        37.0M

    $ 38-41M








Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

25.9 %

18.0 %

19-21%

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company’s products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol “TRCK” on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries (“Track Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group’s current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Track Group’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the “Adjustments”).

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company’s financial results, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

 

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021




September 30,

September 30,

Assets

2022

2021

Current assets:







Cash

$

5,311,104

$

8,421,162

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $102,570 and $91,262, respectively

6,236,555


7,163,615

Prepaid expense and deposits

769,006


998,589

Inventory, net of reserves of $0 and $0, respectively

1,053,245


305,210

Other current assets

284,426



Total current assets

13,654,336


16,888,576

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,829,588 and $2,615,967, respectively

170,329


202,226

Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,950,639 and $5,977,093, respectively

3,624,101


3,068,100

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,804,269 and $17,607,457, respectively

15,661,417


20,434,143

Goodwill

8,061,002


8,519,998

Deferred tax asset




101,159

Other assets

3,509,655


4,309,040

Total assets

$

44,680,840

$

53,523,242









Liabilities and Stockholders Equity (Deficit)







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

2,858,915

$

2,821,982

Accrued liabilities

3,042,443


4,350,030

Current portion of long-term debt

456,681


526,134

Total current liabilities

6,358,039


7,698,146

Long-term debt, net of current portion

42,979,243


43,452,216

Long-term liabilities

398,285


3,650

Total liabilities

49,735,567


51,154,012









Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
















Stockholders equity (deficit):







Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,863,758 and 11,524,978 shares outstanding, respectively

1,186


1,152

Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding





Paid in capital

302,437,593


302,250,954

Accumulated deficit

(306,218,889)


(298,828,527)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,274,617)


(1,054,349)

Total equity (deficit)

(5,054,727)


2,369,230

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

44,680,840

$

53,523,242

 

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021






2022

2021

Revenue:








Monitoring and other related services

$

35,768,090

$

39,179,699

Product sales and other

1,200,409


481,626

Total revenue

36,968,499


39,661,325











Cost of revenue:








Monitoring, products and other related services

16,377,573


16,151,644

Depreciation and amortization

3,237,970


2,402,367

Total cost of revenue

19,615,543


18,554,011











Gross profit

17,352,956


21,107,314











Operating expense:








General & administrative

12,462,931


10,232,116

Selling & marketing

2,993,749


2,716,283

Research & development

2,432,448


1,548,527

Depreciation & amortization

1,563,729


1,896,481

Total operating expense

19,452,857


16,393,407











Operating income (loss)

(2,099,901)


4,713,907











Other income (expense):








Interest income

162,975


21,573

Interest expense

(1,991,302)


(2,192,108)

Currency exchange rate gain (loss)

(1,619,018)


615,361

Other income/(expense), net

(959,628)


1,000,782

Total other income (expense)

(4,406,973)


(554,392)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(6,506,874)


4,159,515

Income tax expense

883,488


717,109

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(7,390,362)


3,442,406

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(220,268)


(133,276)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(7,610,630)

$

3,309,130

Net income (loss) per share basic








Net income (loss) per common share

$

(0.64)

$

0.30

Weighted average common shares outstanding

11,634,449


11,450,269











Net income (loss) per share diluted:








Net income (loss) per common share

$

(0.64)

$

0.29

Weighted average common shares outstanding

11,634,449


12,036,577

 

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA SEPTEMBER 30 (UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021






Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA




Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$(3,932)

$(1,264)

$(7,390)

$3,442

Interest expense, net

438

497

1,828

2,171

Depreciation and amortization

1,104

1,288

4,802

4,299

Income taxes (1)

163

581

883

717

Board compensation and stock-based compensation

189

75

508

300

Foreign exchange expense (gain)

1,159

519

1,619

(615)

Settlement of litigation


1,600

Gain on forgiveness of accrued vendor expenses


(633)

Impairment of intangible assets

1,729


1,729

Gain on settlement of note payable


(1,001)

Other charges, net (2)

529

263

1,699

972

Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$1,379

$1,959

$6,645

$10,285

Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue

15.5 %

19.3 %

18.0 %

25.9 %






Non-GAAP earnings per share – Basic




Weighted average common shares outstanding

11,863,758

11,490,804

11,643,449

11,450,269

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$0.12

$0.17

$0.57

$0.90






Non-GAAP earnings per share – Diluted




Weighted average common shares outstanding

11,863,758

11,991,766

11,663,449

12,036,577

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$0.12

$0.16

$0.57

$0.85













(1)

Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.

(2)

Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

 

 

 

 

