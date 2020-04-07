Tracy Morgan praises coronavirus first responders: ‘They’re my heroes’

Tracy Morgan got emotional on Monday as he joined The Howard Stern Show to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, and the medical professionals risking their own health to treat patients battling COVID-19.

“To the nurses, and the doctors, and the first responders and everybody involved: Man, you’re my hero,” the former Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star said, speaking to Stern over video chat while quarantined at his own home. “I love you. Keep working hard. We need you. And really, that’s coming from my heart.”

“F*** show business!” the comedian, who wore an N95 mask during the interview, continued. “These people are out there … on the front line dealing with this s***. And to the scientists that’s trying to really quickly come up with a cure, we’re here, we’re waiting. Everyone is trying to do their part.”

Morgan, who had his own health battle following a serious car crash in 2014, urged the public to “stick together” during the crisis.

“Because, like I have been saying … since my father died of AIDS when I was 19: What affects one of us, affects us all. This is the equalizer. I don’t give a f*** how much money you got or what color you got, you gone, too.”

Stern and co-host Robin Quivers laughed as an animated Morgan told them he couldn’t wait to hug them once things passed.

“F*** all that … elbow s***,” he ranted. “F*** all that social distancing. I can’t wait to get next to you and hug you, Howard.”

He also told fans to “stop with the blaming” and vowed to keep “the world laughing” during the outbreak.

The Last O.G. star kept that promise on Tuesday, cracking jokes on the Today show about getting his wife pregnant three times while quarantining together. After joking about their coronavirus-inspired role-play and getting his pets tested, the 51-year-old turned serious as he told host Hoda Kotb about his respect for first responders and medical professionals.

“I spent a lot of time in the hospital, and I know what goes on in there,” said Morgan, who spent months after his crash getting treatment for various broken bones and a traumatic brain injury. “And I know these people, they work hard to take care of you. So I’m very proud of them, they’re my heroes … While we’re running out of the burning building, the firemen are running in. These police officers that come out of their house to patrol the streets, they don’t know if they’re ever going back home. So we gotta give them respect. I respect that.”

It’s never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, “We all got to pull together as people,” he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

